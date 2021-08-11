Sexual assault charge dismissed for EC man

Aug. 11—A sexual assault charge against an Eau Claire man who authorities say assaulted a woman who passed out at a house party has been dismissed.

A felony count of third-degree sexual assault against Wayne M. Best, 41, was recently dismissed by Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds.

The motion to dismiss the charge was filed by Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ronquist.

Ronquist's motion said continued prosecution of this case was not in the interest of justice.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told an Eau Claire police officer on June 9. 2019, that she woke up the previous day to find Best laying alongside her with his hands down her pants.

The woman said she lives in Amherst Junction and came to Eau Claire to stay with her friend on Lloyd Avenue.

The woman said she was drinking alcohol at the residence and Eau Claire taverns with her friend and three other people, including Best.

After walking back to the residence, the woman said the last thing she remembered from the night was lying on the sectional couch and saying good night to her friend.

The woman said she believed she passed out.