Sexual assault charge dismissed for ex-Travelers Rest police officer

A criminal case has been dismissed for an ex-Travelers Rest police officer and youth mentor who was accused of threatening a teen with a stun gun before sexually assaulting him, according to Greenville County court records.

A second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed for a lack of credibility, said Ryan Beasley who represented Shawn Jenkins, the former police officer with Travelers Rest.

"Based on the evidence and issues with witness statements, we determined we could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in an emailed statement to The Greenville News.

Jenkins was fired from the Travelers Rest Police Department in 2019 in connection with a Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigation in which he was charged with second-degree sexual misconduct.

A Sheriff's Office arrest warrant stated a 17-year-old visited Jenkins' home on Aug. 5, 2019 when Jenkins told him to "strip or be tased" then sexually assaulted him. The charge was dismissed based on "prosecutorial discretion" on Feb. 8, according to court records.

"My client is very happy that the truth has finally come out and the charges against him have been dismissed," Beasley said in an emailed statement to The News. "Unfortunately, over the last 2.5 years that this case has been pending, my client has lost his job, career and reputation and he will never be able to get that back. (The plaintiff's) story has always lacked credibility but once he was put under oath, justice prevailed."

Jenkins declined to comment through Beasley.

Related: Teen sues Travelers Rest in sexual assault case against former police officer

In January, attorneys agreed to dismiss the civil lawsuit that accused the city and the police department of negligence and negligent supervision. The suit demanded a trial to seek actual damages for the teen based on pain and suffering, emotional distress and mental anguish, according to the suit.

Story continues

The plaintiff in the lawsuit met Jenkins through Greenville County EMS, where Jenkins also worked. Jenkins was also the teen's advisor through the Boy Scouts Post 466 Explorer mentoring program, according to the lawsuit.

Heather Stone and Kyle White, the attorneys who represented the then-17-year-old in the civil case, said a settlement was agreed upon by both parties. They declined to comment further. The exact amount of the settlement was not disclosed in court documents based on a confidentiality agreement.

The Travelers Rest Police Department declined to make any comments related to the case.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Sexual assault charge dismissed for ex-Travelers Rest police officer