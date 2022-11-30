Sexual assault charges against Tamaqua man held for court

Nov. 30—TAMAQUA — Charges against a borough man accused of sexual offenses involving a minor boy and girl were held for court Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing for Robert Lloyd Christman, 33, of 43 Greenwood St., was held before Magisterial District Judge Stephen J. Bayer.

Felony charges against the defendant include four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse involving a person under the age of 16; two counts of corruption of minors; and one count of aggravated indecent assault of a person under 16.

Misdemeanor charges include four counts of indecent assault of a person under 16; two counts of indecent exposure; and one count of indecent assault of a person under 13.

The charges against Christman, filed by Tamaqua police Patrolman Karl Harig and Schuylkill County Detective Thomas Robin, stemmed from incidents that authorities said occurred between Dec. 17, 2021, and Aug. 11, 2022.

Harig, the prosecution's only witness, told the court that the information provided in his criminal complaint was correct and based partially on interviews with the alleged victims, a boy who was 15 years old at the time of the incidents and a girl who was then 12.

After ordering the charges held for Schuylkill County Court, Bayer modified Christman's bail at the request of both Assistant District Attorney Jennifer N. Foose and Christman's court-appointed attorney, Jeffrey M. Markosky, of Mahanoy City.

Bayer ordered bail changed from its current $150,000 straight cash to 10% of $150,000. He also ordered Christman to not have any contact with the alleged victims.

Harig charged Christman with performing sexual acts on the boy and also having the boy perform sexual acts on him. Harig said the girl reported Christman would kiss her and then ask her if he could perform sexual acts on her.

Both children were in court and prepared to testify against Christman, but neither had to do so.