Sexual assault charges dismissed against ex-Rockford police officer

ROCKFORD — Sexual assault charges have been dismissed against Rockford Officer Daniel Basile.

The Winnebago County Courthouse in Rockford.

Basile along with his attorney, Mark Byrd, and Assistant Winnebago County State's Attorney Kristin Krivanec appeared in court Tuesday before Judge Brendan Maher who granted the defense's motion to dismiss the charges.

Wednesday, State's Attorney J. Hanley said the case was dismissed based upon testimony presented to a grand jury in 2019.

He added, "The judge granted the motion to dismiss with prejudice. As such, the state is precluded from reinstating the charges. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office intends on filing a motion to reconsider the judge’s ruling and will file an appeal if necessary."

Basile, 53, a 21-year veteran of the department, was arrested by Rockford police on Oct. 23, 2019, on two counts of criminal sexual assault and was immediately placed on paid administrative leave.

The charges stemmed from an alleged sexual assault of a 23-year-old woman whom Basile drove home from a bar in the early morning hours of Oct. 11, 2019.

More: Rockford officer avoids sexual assault charge, pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

It was unknown Wednesday if he would be re-instate for duty.

Rockford police spokeswoman Michelle Marcomb said the city does not comment on personnel matters.

Basile's attorney could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

Chris Green: cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Former Rockford police officer has sexual assault charges dropped