New sexual assault charges filed against ex-MGH employee already accused of raping patient, DA says

A former Massachusetts General Hospital medical assistant already accused of raping a patient was arraigned Monday on a second case of indecent assault and battery on a different patient, authorities say.

Damien Knighton was charged in Roxbury BMC with a single count of indecent assault and battery. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered no contact with the victim and no unsupervised access to patients.

Knighton was arraigned last week on similar charges and held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

The Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office says the new charges stem from a January 12, 2023 patient visit at the MGH Back Bay Health Center on Commonwealth Ave, where the victim came forward after seeing news reports of Knighton’s arrest. The victim says he was taken to an exam room where Knighton sexually assaulted him after asking the victim take more medical tests, according to officials.

“We don’t know if there are additional victims, but if there are, we hope they come forward to provide information about what happened to them,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “We’re asking anyone who may now realize that they were victimized in a similar manner by this individual to contact the police.”

Any patient of Knighton’s who believes they were assaulted under similar circumstances to contact the Boston Police Department Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

