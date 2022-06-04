Sexual assault charges upheld against movie producer in Santa Maria court

Jun. 4—A Superior Court judge in Santa Maria upheld sexual assault-related charges against a movie producer last month following a preliminary hearing that initially began in December 2021.

Judge James Voysey on May 23 upheld 10 charges against David Guillod, 54, of Sherman Oaks in connection to an investigation in which he is accused of raping women, including one in Santa Barbara County, going back to at least 2012, according to Supervising Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian.

The charges include four courts of rape, and two counts each of sexual penetration with a foreign object, oral copulation and sodomy.

Guillod pleaded not guilty to all charges on June 23, 2020.

Voysey ruled there was sufficient evidence to uphold the charges following the preliminary hearing that began Dec. 14, 2021, but was paused for several months while several motions were heard, including to quash subpoenas, according to records. The case now proceeds to trial.

Guillod, who produced movies that include "Atomic Blonde" and "Extraction," is accused of raping five women between May 2012 and January 2015, according to court records.

The investigation began in 2017 and involved Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detectives, the Los Angeles Police Department, and district attorneys offices in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.

Guillod was initially charged on June 12, 2020, and turned himself in to Sheriff's Office headquarters on June 22, 2020, according to court records. He was released on $1 million bail two days later.

A nurse practitioner from UCLA Rape Treatment Center testified on the first day of the preliminary hearing that an alleged victim reported a possible drugging and claimed she was raped by Guillod after dining with him and another actress at a Los Angeles-area restaurant, and after drinking at least two and a half bottles of wine.

Guillod is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. June 14 in Department 1 of Superior Court of Santa Maria.