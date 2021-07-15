Sexual assault of a child, aggravated robbery among grand jury indictments

Jul. 15—HUNTSVILLE — A Huntsville man has been indicted on 14 felony charges by a Walker County grand jury.

The case involving Juan Espinoza, 73, was among the 31 felony indictments handed down from the recently impaneled Walker County grand jury, the Walker County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Tuesday.

Espinoza is accused of sexually assaulting at least five children under the age of 14-years-old from 2003 to 2019. He is awaiting a trial date on three first-degree sexual assault and abuse charges, nine second-degree charges and a pair of third-degree charges. If convicted, Espinoza faces a sentence of two years to 398 years or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on bonds totaling $1.7 million.

In another case, Tacoby Davis, 18, was charged in a single indictment alleging aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The indictment alleges that Davis sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 in April 2020.

Davis is out on bond and is awaiting a trial setting, court records indicate. If convicted of the first-degree felony, Davis faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

TWO ADDITIONAL FIRST-DEGREE FELONY INDICTMENTS

A Madisonville woman was indicted by the Walker County grand jury on an April 2021 charge that alleges she threatened and assaulted an officer with the Sam Houston State University Police Department.

Court records show that officers were investigating a suspicious person report when Ashley Brown, 32, was said to have approached an SHSU officer in an "aggressive manner" and then exhibited a deadly weapon. She is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

In another felony indictment, Crispin Perez, 18, of Huntsville will face first-degree felony charges after court records say he robbed a local resident at gunpoint on April 16. He is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.

OTHER INDICTMENTS

—Gregorio Acosta was indicted on a state jail felony charge for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Story continues

—Devonta Adams was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for evading arrest with a vehicle.

—Anthony Berotte was indicted on a state jail felony charge for evading arrest with a previous conviction.

—Quincy Champine was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

—Hector Delfin was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

—Jeanie Earle was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for assault of a family or household member.

—Timothy Griffin was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for evading arrest with a vehicle.

—Kendrick Howard was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for evading arrest with a vehicle.

—Willie Jackson was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for unlawful use of a firearm by a felon.

—Jessie James was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for unlawful use of a firearm by a felon.

—James Lemons was indicted on a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance.

—Anthony Ngo was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance.

—Tristan Riggins was indicted on a second-degree felony charge for assault of a peace officer.

—Raymond Smith was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for assault of a pregnant person.

—Christopher Stuart was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for evading arrest with a vehicle.

—Eric Thomas was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for stalking.

—Rodney Thomas was indicted on a second-degree felony charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

—Melvin Young was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for assault of a family household member.

—Kahianti Bazile was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for evading arrest with a vehicle.

—Tenessa Lewis was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for injury to a child or elderly person.

—Cameron McDaniel was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for assault of a public servant.

—Christopher Mobley was indicted on a second-degree felony charge for assault of a family member.

—Isaac Boney was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for multiple DWI.

—Nation Branch was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for unlawful possession of a firearm.

—Kaytlin Hamilton was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for evading arrest with a vehicle.

—Raymond Wafodi was indicted on a third-degree felony charge for multiple DWI.

—Tristan Riggins was indicted on a state jail felony for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.