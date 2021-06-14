Sexual assault of child case going to trial

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·1 min read

Jun. 14—Trial is scheduled this week for a Commerce man, indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Julio Soto-Galvan, 30, was indicted on the charge by the Hunt County grand jury in September 2019 and has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection is set Monday morning in the 354th District Court.

The indictment alleges Soto-Galvan assaulted a child on or about March 22, 2019, the same day he was arrested by officers with the Commerce Police Department.

Soto-Galvan has remained in custody since that time in the Hunt County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.

Recommended Stories

  • Lockdowns around the world ‘had huge, rapid impact on ozone pollution’

    Ozone pollution at surface level damages vulnerable people’s lungs, and is thought to have caused 365,000 deaths in 2019.

  • NATO welcomes Biden in 'pivotal' post-Trump summit

    NATO leaders hope to open a new chapter in transatlantic relations at a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday, agreeing to focus on tackling climate change for the first time as well as facing up China's military rise. Described as a "pivotal moment" by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the summit aims to turn the page on four tense years with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, who shook confidence in the Western alliance by calling it "obsolete". For the 30 allies meeting in Brussels, diplomats say nothing could be further from the truth, looking to the nuclear-armed alliance founded in 1949 to help deal with threats from extreme weather that can worsen conflicts to Russian attempts to undermine Western democracies through covert attacks.

  • Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi goes on trial

    Suu Kyi, 75, faces a slew of charges since being overthrown by the army in a Feb. 1 coup that cut short a decade of tentative democratic reforms and has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos. "Daw Aung San Suu Kyi seemed not very well but throughout the hearing she seemed quite interested and paid keen attention," the head of her legal team, Khin Maung Zaw, said in a statement after the day of hearings. Suu Kyi's supporters say the charges are politically motivated and designed to end the political life of a woman who championed democracy for decades under previous military administrations, much of the time under house arrest.

  • Stranger drowns after helping Texas father rescue his sons from river, officials say

    Crews are still searching the water for the missing father.

  • House Republicans file lawsuit over metal detector fines

    Two House Republicans Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the House sergeant-at-arms and chief administrative officer over thousands of dollars in fines imposed due to violations of the chamber's metal detector rules.

  • Cabinet secretaries sell Biden's ambitious agenda across US

    Marty Walsh remembers what it was like when a Cabinet secretary would come to town. "He was speaking on behalf of President Obama and Vice President Biden, and people hung on every word.” Now Walsh, as secretary of labor, is on the other side of the equation, crisscrossing the country on behalf of President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

  • Invest more in defence to counter rise of China, says Nato chief

    Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg called for more investment in defence to counter China’s rising military strength ahead of the Brussels summit on Monday. The security threat posed by China during is set to dominate 31st formal Nato summit, which Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is attending. Mr Stoltenberg, the leader of the 30-country military alliance said: “China is coming closer to us. We see them in cyber space. We are not entering a new cold war and China is not our adversary,

  • Ocean City police defend use of force after violent vaping arrest caught on video

    At least one officer was filmed repeatedly kneeing a teenager in the stomach during the Saturday arrest

  • Amid pandemic, 'Me Too' comes to Egypt

    It began after Sabah Khodir said she saw a woman's social media post accusing a college student, Ahmed Bassam Zaki, of being a sexual predator and of blackmailing women. Feeling frustrated after reading the allegations against Bassam Zaki, a student at the American University of Cairo, Khodir took action. Khodir posted the photo and allegations on social media in June 2020, and it went viral.

  • Man who spat on person complaining he wasn’t wearing mask properly jailed for 10 years

    Iowa man removed his face mask, spat on another customer and yelled: ‘If I have it, you have it’

  • US Catholic bishops meet amid divisions on Communion policy

    When U.S. Catholic bishops convene virtually for a national meeting Wednesday, they will be divided ideologically as well as physically. For a body that strives to appear unified and fraternal, it’s a highly contentious issue, testing the extent to which the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops can work constructively with the Biden administration and whether bishops heed appeals for restraint from Pope Francis and the Vatican. “If this vote proceeds despite warnings from the Vatican and opposition from many American bishops, it will only underscore how conference leadership puts its own political priorities before church unity and the pastoral model of Pope Francis,” said John Gehring, Catholic program director at the Washington-based clergy network Faith in Public Life.

  • Farmers abandon crops, Utah residents asked to pray for rain amid record hot weather in parts of US

    Some southwestern cities face searing temperatures of 110F or more

  • 16 of the Most Charming Lake House Rentals on Airbnb

    Enjoy all the cozy details this wood cabin has to offer, like a retro-looking gas fireplace, claw-foot bathtub, and dreamy bedroom skylight—all just a short distance from the shores of Lake Tahoe. Get it now! This recently updated A-frame near Lake of the Ozarks offers peace and relaxation amid nature. With comforts like a midcentury fireplace, meditation nook, and sunset views, this Scandinavian-inspired retreat aims to fully reset and restore.

  • Skier dies after sliding 500 feet into rocks in Rocky Mountain National Park

    Bystanders rushed to help him.

  • Nicaragua: Five more opposition figures detained ahead of election

    One of those detained accuses president of launching ‘second dictatorship’

  • Top US diplomat says ‘China has to cooperate’ with investigation into Covid’s origins

    “The main purpose is to make sure that knowing what happened, why it happened, how it happened, we can put in place what’s necessary to prevent it from happening again or at least to mitigate the next outbreak,” Sec. Blinken told CBS on Sunday about the new inquiry

  • ‘She reminded me of my mother’: Joe Biden meets the Queen at Windsor Castle

    The British monarch hosted the US President and First Lady for tea on Sunday afternoon

  • Father, son plead guilty to helping Ghosn flee Japan

    An American father and son pleaded guilty in Tokyo on Monday (June 14), to charges that they illegally helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter, could now face up to three years in prison. Buses believed to be carrying the two were seen arriving in court on Monday. Prosecutors accuse them of helping Ghosn escape Japan in a box aboard a private jet to Lebanon in December 2019. The pair allegedly received 1.3 million for their services.In March, they were extradited to Japan from the United States.That's after a months-long battle to prevent that by their American lawyers. Those lawyers argued that the two could face relentless interrogations and torture. Suspects in Japan are interrogated without their lawyers present, and are often denied bail before trial.Japan's conviction rate is 99%.Taylor and his son are now being held at the same jail in Tokyo, where Ghosn was previously detained. At the time of Ghosn's escape, he was awaiting trial on charges that he understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statements by USD$85 million, over the course of a decade. He was also accused of enriching himself at his employer's expense through payments to car dealerships. Ghosn has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He remains a fugitive in his childhood home in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

  • Major wreckage at hospital hit by artillery in north Syria

    The death toll from an artillery strike on a hospital in northern Syria has risen to at least 15, medical officials said Sunday. The shelling, a day earlier, caused widespread destruction and knocked out the hospital’s maternity ward and surgery unit. Al-Shifaa hospital is in the northern town of Afrin, in an area controlled by Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters.

  • Tourist visiting Florida charged with hate crime for attacking Asian family

    Man told Asian family to “go back to where they came from” while vacationing in Florida among rise in hate crime towards AAPI communities