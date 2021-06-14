Sexual assault of child case going to trial

Jun. 14—Trial is scheduled this week for a Commerce man, indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Julio Soto-Galvan, 30, was indicted on the charge by the Hunt County grand jury in September 2019 and has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection is set Monday morning in the 354th District Court.

The indictment alleges Soto-Galvan assaulted a child on or about March 22, 2019, the same day he was arrested by officers with the Commerce Police Department.

Soto-Galvan has remained in custody since that time in the Hunt County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.