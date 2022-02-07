Sexual assault of a child tops list of indictments in Grayson County

Grayson County grand jury room

Crimes against children were just a few of the things for which locals were indicted this week.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered as evidence of guilt.

The following people were on the listed of indictments released this week by the Grayson County District Attorney's Office:

Roy Lynn Anderson, 47, of Chowchilla —two counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact and one count of attempt to commit indecency with a child sexual contact;

Juan Eduardo Webber-Zurita, 52, of Denison — aggravated sexual assault of a child (rape);

Servando Duarte, 47, of Sherman — continuous sex abuse of a child under 14;

Rebecca Jane Allen, 34, of Bonham — violation of a bond or protective order two or more times in a 12 month period;

Luis Ricardo Hernandez, 29, of Richmond —DWI -3rd or more;

Juan Bernardo Romo, 28, of Garland — four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two of endanger a child intentional or reckless or criminal neglect;

Tafoya ache Harian, 39, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance with intention to deliver (meth);

Carl Oneal Coffeit Jr., 43, of Marshall — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Kenneth Mitcheson, 54, of Whitesboro — assault family violence with previous convictions;

William Colt Jones, 29, of Sadler — three counts of abandon or endanger a child intentionally, recklessly or with criminal neglect;

Douglas Adam Cox, of Heavener — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tabitha Dee Owens, 39, of Colbert, Oklahoma — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Chivas Blair Smith, 47, of Anna — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone);

Clyde William Leinneweber, 47, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joshua Lee Peele, 30, of Haslet —assault family or household member impede breath;

Brandon Shawn Rogers, 43, of Gordonville — continuous violence against the family and assault family or household member impede breath;

Pamela Phillips, 50, of Sadler — harassment of a public servant;

Joseph Wayne Corbitt, 29, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Taylor Nicole Bevill, 22, of Denison — possession of marijuana;

Kyle David Whitehurst, 24, of possession of a controlled substance (meth) tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Randall Lee Carter, 46, of Denison — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (meth);

Ashley Danielle Day, 38, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair (meth);

Cheryla Patrice Wofford, 47, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Dwayne Marcell Cleveland,44, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Orville Edward Walker, 59, of Denison — possession of marijuana and terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge;

Albert Bradly Hollifield, 52, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Michael Scott Osborne, 45, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Gary Lynn Robbs, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Michael Donnyel Jones, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joshua Cody Henson, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

William Raymond Lock, 55, of LaHarpe — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Rachel Lee Heironimus, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence;

Joshua Dwayne Corbin, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Nakota Cheyene Campbell, 27, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

David Allen Hoaglen, 47, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Eduardo Barreda, 34, of Sherman — injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury;

Troy Alan Davidson, 52, of Denison — burglary of a habitation and two counts of theft of property;

Phillip Andrew Brotherton, 37, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — theft of property;

Jeffrey Tyrone Stillwell, 37, of Garland — forgery of a financial instrument;

Christopher Kyle Hatfield, 27, of Sanger — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Ashley Angel Allen, 38, of Sanger — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

James Dean Whately, 34, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth) abandon or endanger a child a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine);

Lindsay Alicia Farris, 43, of Sherman — assault family or household member with previous convictions and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

James Harold Cockrum, 45, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Larry Lee Kitchens, 64, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;

Kenneth Karl Jones, 42, of Wylie — burglary of a building;

Heather Michele Godwin, 44, of Dallas — burglary of a building;

Cashonda Denise Jones, 38, of Bonham — theft of property with pervious convictions;

Steven Matthew Collins, 30, of Nacogdoches — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Devon Ray Carney, 24, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Jessica L. Berube, 35, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Zacheriah Shad Alexander, 26, of Princeton — possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Sexual assault of a child tops list of indictments in Grayson County