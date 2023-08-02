Sexual assault convicts avoid prison in almost half of cases

Callum Haycock, 21, who raped a five-year-old girl, was spared prison

Criminals convicted of sexual assaults avoid jail in nearly half of cases, an investigation by The Telegraph has found.

More than four in 10 (41.1 per cent) of those convicted of sexual assaults or of grooming children have avoided prison terms since 2018 and have instead been handed suspended sentences, community orders or fines.

A further one in 17 (6 per cent) of convicted rapists have avoided jail despite official Sentencing Council guidelines recommending at least four years imprisonment, and up to 19 years for all categories of the offence.

The first analysis of its kind also revealed big geographical differences in sentencing, with six out of 10 (60.3 per cent) of those convicted of sexual assault or grooming in Suffolk avoiding jail, compared with 25 per cent in Dyfed-Powys.

One in eight (12.9 per cent) of the 126 rapists convicted in Lancashire avoided prison, compared with all but one of the rapists found guilty in courts in Leicestershire being jailed – equivalent to just 1.6 per cent, or one in 65.

‘Need for an intensive inquiry’

Dame Vera Baird, the former victims’ commissioner, said: “Rape is rarely charged, it is rarely prosecuted and now it appears that if it is successfully prosecuted and there’s a conviction, some rapists will get a sentence that isn’t going to do anything to give justice to badly-traumatised victims and isn’t going to deter anyone else.

“It makes me think that we are getting to a stage where there is a need for an intensive inquiry into the criminal justice system as to why it deals so badly with violence against women and girls.”

Former police officer Rory Geoghegan, founder of the Public Safety Foundation and a former Number 10 adviser, said the findings would raise concerns among a public “who would like to see sexual predators dealt with robustly”.

“Many sex offenders are highly prolific and prison will typically provide the best protection for the public,” he said.

“In those cases where an offender isn’t jailed, it is important for the public to be able to know why. At present, we are left to fear the worst.

“The publication of sentencing transcripts at crown court, suitably anonymised to protect the identity of the victim, would go a long way toward ensuring transparency and helping ensure justice is done and seen to be done.”

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data showed that since 2018, 2,387 out of 5,805 convicted of sexual assaults or grooming avoided jail, with 1,265 suspended sentences, 826 community orders and 13 fines.

Suffolk, with 60.3 per cent avoiding jail, was followed by Northumbria (55.1 per cent), Essex (54.2 per cent) and Derbyshire (53.8 per cent).

Nationally, since 2018, 243 – or 6 per cent – of 3,831 convicted rapists avoided jail, rising to 12.9 per cent in Lancashire, 11.1 per cent in Surrey and Gwent and 10 per cent in Bedfordshire.

Case ruled ‘unduly lenient’

In one case, a paedophile who raped a five-year-old girl walked free from court after being sentenced to a community order and 35 days’ rehabilitation.

His case was ruled “unduly lenient” but was increased to include a year under an electronically monitored curfew.

The mother, who cannot be named to protect her daughter’s anonymity, said her family’s life had been “ripped apart” after Callum Haycock, 21, from Kidderminster, Worcestershire, was spared prison.

In a second case, a 20-year-old who raped a “highly vulnerable” 12-year-old was spared prison after a judge ruled that he had “reasonably” believed that she was a consenting adult.

It comes as it was revealed about1,500 criminals could dodge jail this year because of a lack of prison cells, an analysis of government data suggests.

MoJ figures show there were only 971 prison spaces left at the end of last week, with a total of 86,602 men and women held in jails in England and Wales.

According to the Government’s own projections, the growth of the prison population is set to outpace the supply of jail cells.

By this November, the MoJ projects the number of offenders or people on remand held in jails will hit 89,100, but there will only be 87,573 operational places – leaving a shortfall of 1,527.

Labour, which carried out the analysis, said it would mean prisoners would have to be released early or judges would have to find alternatives to sending some convicted offenders to jail, such as community or suspended sentences.

