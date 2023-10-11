Sexual assault hotline seeking new volunteers

Oct. 10—The Moving to End Sexual Assault program is looking for volunteers for the sexual assault hotline.

According to a release MESA, a Mental Health Partners program, has been operating the hotline for over 50 years in Boulder County. Training for new volunteers starts Oct. 23.

Volunteers will receive free and comprehensive confidential advocacy training for sexual assault advocates, which meets state requirements. The training program will be held at the MESA office, 1455 Dixon Ave. in Lafayette.

Applications and more information about the program are available at movingtoendsexualassault.org/volunteer.