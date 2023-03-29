Sexual assault investigation into Tory MP dropped - but party refuses to restore whip

Julian Knight has accused the Conservatives of a 'desperate attempt' at a 'cover-up' - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

A senior MP accused of sexual assault has claimed he is subject to a “witch-hunt” after the Conservatives refused to readmit him to the party despite police dropping their investigation.

The Tories refused Julian Knight’s demand for a return of the party whip, as they said “further complaints” had been lodged against him.

Mr Knight hit back by accusing the party of a “desperate attempt” at a “cover-up”.

The MP was suspended from the Tories over the original claim, which he always denied.

On Wednesday, it emerged that the police had dropped their investigation and Mr Knight called for the “immediate” return of the whip.

However, the Tories said he would not be readmitted as “further complaints” have been received, which will be referred “if appropriate” to the police.

'Single, false and malicious allegation'

A spokesman for Simon Hart, the Chief Whip, said: “Following further complaints made to the whips’ office, we will not be restoring the whip to Julian Knight.

“These complaints, if appropriate, will be referred to the relevant police force, or appropriate bodies.”

In response, Mr Knight claimed there was a “witch-hunt” against him in an attempt to “prevent my naming names”.

“This statement from the Chief Whip smacks of desperate attempt [sic] to cover up the identities and motives of those in Parliament who colluded for many months to bring the false allegation against me to the police,” he said.

“The police have confirmed today that there is no evidence to support that allegation and closed their investigation. They did not even need to interview me to do so.

“Yet the whips’ office now seems intent on continuing a witch-hunt against me in an attempt to prevent my naming names.”

In a strongly-worded statement, the Solihull MP earlier hit out at both the Metropolitan Police and the Tory response, promising to “use every legal route available to pursue those inside and outside Parliament” involved in the allegation.

‘In publicly naming me in connection with the allegation, the Conservative Whips Office acted disgracefully and in breach of natural justice by removing my anonymity. Their actions meant my name was dragged through the mud and my good reputation immeasurably damaged.' — Julian Knight MP (@julianknight15) March 29, 2023

He went on to say: “The conduct of one person in the whips’ office, and the language used towards me, was particularly egregious.

Story continues

“Had the police taken the simple step at the outset of interviewing me under caution, they would have seen that the allegation was false and scandalous. Instead, they waited four months, without ever talking to me, before deciding there was nothing for them to investigate.

“I have been left effectively to prove my innocence through my public statements and letters to the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and the Chief Whip. That cannot be right.

“It is now my intention to use every legal route available to pursue those inside and outside Parliament involved in having this allegation brought against me.”

On Wednesday, Scotland Yard said: “On Oct 28 2022, police received allegations of serious sexual assault against unnamed victims reported to have taken place on unknown dates at undisclosed locations.

“On Dec 7 2022, a further referral relating to the incident[s] was made and an investigation was launched.

“Police are no longer proceeding with an investigation. There have been no arrests.”

The now-independent MP, who has represented his constituency since 2015, is chairman of the House of Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee. Damian Green, the former cabinet minister, is currently covering for the role.