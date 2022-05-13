Sexual assault kit initiative leads to arrest of Boston rape suspect for two incidents

The Boston Police Department said because of the Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit program they were able to arrest a man wanted in connection with two alleged rapes, officials said.

Irving Pierre, 40, of Roslindale, was arrested Thursday evening on rape charges stemming from incidents that date back to 2007 and 2013, according to Boston police.

Police officials said Pierre surrendered to West Roxbury barracks after warrants were issued for his arrest. He will be arraigned Friday.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW