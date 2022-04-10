Sexual assault lawsuit against Snoop Dogg withdrawn by accuser￼

The woman dismissed the lawsuit “in its entirety” without prejudice on Thursday.

A lawsuit filed against Snoop Dogg was dismissed this week at the request of a woman who had alleged the rapper and his associates were guilty of sex trafficking, sexual harassment, assault and battery.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, a U.S. District Court Judge in the Central District of California on Thursday approved a notice of dismissal filed by the woman’s attorney on Wednesday.

Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The woman, who identified herself in the lawsuit as “Jane Doe,” requested that the court dismiss the case “in its entirety” without prejudice. She remains able to refile in the future under federal law, and did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, the outlet reported.

Her attorney, Matt E.O. Finkelberg, was not immediately available to respond to The Times’ request for comment about the withdrawn lawsuit, which additionally accused Snoop and associates of defamation, false light and intentional and negligent inflictions of emotional distress, as well as multiple labor code violations.

Per reports, no settlement was reached between the woman and Snoop, real name Calvin Broadus. Both of their legal teams had been going back-and-forth since March 24, when the rapper filed his own motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The woman reportedly did not contest Snoop’s motion during the two-week dispute.

Following the withdrawal, a spokesperson for the platinum-selling rapper stated in an email to The Times on Friday: “It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants. Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies.”

According to a TMZ exclusive, the alleged assault occurred in 2013, when the woman, identified in the lawsuit as a dancer, model and host who formerly worked for Snoop, attended one of the rapper’s shows in Anaheim, California. She was approached afterward by Donald Campbell, known as “Bishop Don Juan,” a longtime associate of the rapper who the woman also worked for, according to various reports.

Allegedly told the dancer her presence had been requested at the studio that Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network was filming.



Jane Doe claims she agreed to go “in hopes of advancing her career” by becoming the shows weather girl, according to a filing obtained by “Rolling Stone”. pic.twitter.com/wq6J8rADGr — Ebonee Walters ✨💋 (@snarkyblackgurl) March 17, 2022

She said he offered her a ride home, which she accepted, and awoke after falling asleep in the car to discover that Campbell — the now-71-year-old, former pimp-turned-preacher and fashion designer — had driven to his home instead of her own. According to the lawsuit, the woman fell asleep at Campbell’s home, and she awoke at 4 a.m. the next morning as he sexually assaulted her.

She additionally claimed that she was given a dress and taken to Snoop’s studio by Campbell, who reportedly told her she would be auditioning “to see if he will make you the weather girl” on a TV show Snoop was allegedly working on.

Snoop denied these allegations in his motion, in which his attorneys contested that no legitimate claim was stated by the woman in the lawsuit or during legal proceedings.

Per The Times, he additionally made claims that the woman was attempting to “extort” him prior to his halftime performance at Super Bowl LVI in February.

