Sexual assault of a minor lands Longs man 15 years in prison

53-year-old Angel Ruiz-Alvarez of Longs pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the sexual assault of a person under 16, according to the solicitor’s office.

The Horry County man will spend 15 years in prison for the crime, which is the maximum amount of time for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He will also be a registered sex offender and will wear an ankle monitor after being released.

The release from the solicitor’s office did not provide any further details of the crime. It is unclear when the sexual assault happened.

The Sun News has requested the incident report.