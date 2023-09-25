Sexual assault near NC State didn’t occur ‘as described,’ police say. What to know.

An alleged sexual assault reported by a female student at North Carolina State University didn’t happen as the victim initially described, the Raleigh Police Department said in a press release Monday evening.

Someone with ties to the school initially reported to police that she was forced into a car by a man on the 2400 block of Hillsborough Street, by N.C. State’s campus at around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

“With the additional investigation, it was discovered that the incident did not occur as originally described,” police said in a news release.

The victim provided further details to police, leading them to reach a different conclusion on the investigation.

There will be no criminal charges filed in this case, according to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.

The News & Observer has reached out to police and the District Attorney for further information.