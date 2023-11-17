Sexual assault report filed in Lindon puts Tim Ballard under criminal investigation

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police records filed this month show that investigators are looking into a woman’s claim that she was sexually assaulted by Tim Ballard, marking the first such criminal investigation into the embattled founder of Operation Underground Railroad.

Ballard is also at the center of two civil lawsuits, in which former OUR employees allege Ballard sexually abused them under the guise of fighting human trafficking.

The new sexual assault report was filed Nov. 1 in Lindon, documents ABC4 obtained through a records request show. A woman, whom ABC4 is choosing not to name, filed the complaint, and Tim Ballard was listed as the suspect.

Few other details were listed in the police documents, but they say the woman was slated to meet with a detective to discuss the case on Nov. 2, as she “would feel better speaking to an officer face to face.”

ABC4 reached out to Lindon police for more information, but the station did not immediately hear back.

Attorney Suzette Rasmussen, who was listed as the woman’s contact, confirmed to ABC4 that she is representing the woman. However, she said that she couldn’t give any additional details on the case as it remains under investigation.

Rasmussen is also representing the seven people involved in the two civil lawsuits. The names of those people remain anonymous, and it’s unclear if the woman in the Lindon report is part of one of the earlier lawsuits.

ABC4 reached out to The SPEAR Fund, a nonprofit Ballard began working with after leaving OUR, about the police report filed in Lindon. The station did not immediately hear back.

After the first civil lawsuit was filed in October, the SPEAR Fund issued a statement saying that Ballard “vehemently denies the allegations” brought by the women.

