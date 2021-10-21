Sexual assault report involving 2 juveniles at West Charlotte High under investigation

A 15-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted on the campus of West Charlotte High School on Wednesday, police said.

The girl reported the sexual assault to police while she was hospitalized at Atrium Health University City at 7:49 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.

CMPD said the report involved two juveniles.

School officials are “aware of an alleged incident and it is under investigation by CMPD,” a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokeswoman told the Observer in a statement Thursday.

The school district did not specify if the juveniles attended the high school, or if they knew each other.

CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the reported sexual assault, and detectives are looking at the circumstances of the report to determine what charges may be appropriate, a department spokesman said in an email to the Observer.

Sexual assault reports in CMS

▪ A 13-year-old student at Randolph Middle School reported being forcibly fondled — a type of sexual assault — on a school bus in the 4100 block of Sofley Road on Oct. 13. Two unnamed suspects are involved, according to a CMPD report.

▪ On Oct. 1, Olympic High School students walked out of class to protest school officials’ reaction to at least two reported sexual assaults. On Sept. 13, police arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on campus. A football player also was allowed to play — with an ankle monitor — while under investigation for an off-campus rape.

▪ At Myers Park High, Principal Mark Bosco was reassigned last week after a nearly three-month investigation and suspension prompted by complaints from students that he and other leaders mishandled past reports of sexual assault and harassment on campus.

Years-old Myers Park campus sexual assault lawsuits came to light this year, stemming from cases originating in 2014 and 2015.