Sexual assault reported early Friday at the University of Missouri

Police at the University of Missouri are investigating a sexual assault reported early Friday.

Campus police said the alleged assault was committed by an unknown individual between 1 a.m. and 2:50 a.m., and was reported to the University of Missouri Police Department about 3:15 a.m.

Police said the location where the assault occurred was not known.

A crime notification was sent campus wide Friday morning.

A survey in 2019 found that more than one in four undergraduate women at the University of Missouri have been sexually assaulted since arriving at the Columbia campus.

In Kansas, several sexual assault reports in recent weeks have provoked protests, including at the University of Kansas, Wichita State University and at a high school in Topeka. Students have criticized university officials and police for their handling of investigations and called for more accountability.

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a rape at KU.

Anyone with information about the incident at the University of Missouri may call the police department at 573-882-7201.