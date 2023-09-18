Sexual assault reported near NC State’s campus, police searching for suspect

Raleigh police are searching for a man accused of sexual assault near N.C. State University just before noon on Monday.

The man allegedly forced a victim into a vehicle shortly after 11 a.m. near Hillsborough Street, then drove to another location and sexually assaulted them, according to university police.

He did not display or use a weapon, a Wolf Alert notice stated.

The victim, whose identity isn’t being released, is identified as being affiliated with the university,

The suspect was described as a Black male in his 20s, who is about 5-foot-7 or -8 inches tall, with black hair in short twists, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

He is described to have been wearing a black T-shirt with a white graphic and blue gym shorts.

The suspect was operating a blue sedan and left the area in an unknown direction of travel.

The Raleigh Police Department urges anyone with information about this case to call 911 or 919-878-3561.

Sex crimes at NC State this semester

This incident is the third sex crime reported at or near N.C. State so far this semester.

Two separate sex crimes on N.C. State’s campus were reported within 24 hours of each other during the first week of school.

A few days earlier, a man was charged with indecent exposure for the eighth time after allegedly showing his genitals to a female student at D.H. Hill Library on campus.