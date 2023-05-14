Sexual assault suspect arrested

May 13—A 26-year-old Fort Stockton man was arrested recently after an Odessa woman reported she woke up to a stranger sexually assaulting her.

According to an Odessa Police Department, the woman called 911 shortly before 3 a.m. May 4 to report she'd just been sexually assaulted at her apartment, which is within Odessa's city limits, but in Midland County.

The 25-year-old told responding officers she woke up in the middle of the assault and she ordered him to leave, the report stated. She further told officers he'd introduced himself as Austin and he left behind his shoes, baseball cap, Oakley sunglasses and a green iPhone.

Officers found Austin J. Hernandez sitting in the complex's parking lot in a Ford F150, which was still running, the report stated. He was removed from the truck and officers noticed he was barefoot, had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Hernandez told officers he wore size 11 shoes and he also described for the officers his phone, hat and sunglasses, none of which were in his possession. All of the items matched those in the woman's apartment, the report stated.

Hernandez performed poorly on field sobriety tests and he blew 0.160 and 0.173 on breathalyzer tests, the report stated.

The woman also identified Hernandez as her attacker, according to the report.

Hernandez was booked into the Midland County jail on suspicion of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, DWI and criminal trespass. He has since posted bond and been released.