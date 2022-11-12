Sexual assault suspect re-arrested

Nov. 11—A 45-year-old Odessa man indicted two years ago for sexually assaulting a child is back in jail after authorities said he repeatedly violated the terms of his pretrial release.

Michael Chad Gibson is awaiting trial on four counts of sexual assault of a child and was released on a GPS monitor in October 2020 after posting $200,000 bail and was restricted to home or work. In December 2021, authorities also ordered him to place a device on his vehicle that wouldn't allow him to drive after drinking alcohol.

Last week, Assistant Ector County District Attorney Elizabeth Howard filed a motion asking Judge Denn Whalen of the 70th Ector County District Court to revoke Gibson's release.

According to court documents, Howard alleged Gibson possessed cocaine on several days last month and tested positive for cocaine. In addition, Gibson's been locked out of the intoxilyzer device, changed jobs without telling pretrial services, spent nearly eight hours at a bar one day last month and twice spent several hours at a residence that wasn't his own. Gibson also failed to report to pretrial services on Oct. 20.

Gibson was booked into the Ector County jail Wednesday. He remained there Friday on bonds totaling $1 million.