Sexual assault suspect arrested after chase in Greenwood neighborhood ends with crash

Seattle police arrested a sexual assault suspect driving a white and gray SUV after he clipped multiple vehicles trying to flee officers and then crashed.

The chase occurred Monday afternoon in the Greenwood neighborhood, where cars were bumped and hit on Greenwood Avenue North.

Police said a woman called 911 and reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a man whom she provided a description of.

When police located the SUV connected with the alleged assault, a chase began on Aurora Avenue North.

Police said the man refused to pull over and hit several vehicles near North 85th Street and Greenwood Avenue North, trying to escape.

It all ended when the man slammed into a parked car so hard that it jumped the curb.

The car that was hit was a Subaru belonging to Kody Kratz.

Kratz was across the street when he heard the impact and turned to see what had happened.

“Went to go check what was going on. (It) looks like he climbed out of his vehicle in some high-speed chase. (He) got onto his hood, (and) started to back up his windshield to get (what) looked like onto his roof. One of the cops jumped up on the tire, grabbed him (and) pulled him down from his vehicle. Cops swarmed him. Just grabbed him a bunch. No real fighting or anything like that or chance of it escalating,” Kratz said.

No one was hurt in the series of collisions.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.