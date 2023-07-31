Sexual assault suspect found bleeding ‘heavily’ in hotel after machete attack, cops say

A machete-wielding woman and a nearly naked man were detained in a hotel lobby in Pennsylvania, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the hotel on July 30 after receiving a report about a weapon, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement to McClatchy News.

Upon arriving at the hotel, identified as a Best Western on Vine Street, police were led to the pair by bystanders.

The man, wearing nothing but underwear, was “bleeding heavily from the top of his head,” police said.

The woman, armed with a machete, told officers that the man had sexually assaulted her.

Both individuals were detained and taken to hospitals for treatment.

“Currently, there are no formal charges,” police said. “There is an ongoing investigation with the Special Victims Unit.”

When contacted by McClatchy News on July 31, a representative for the Best Western on Vine Street declined to comment.

