Sexual assault suspect held for trial after failing to appear for hearing

Aug. 16—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man will stand trial, accused of sexually assaulting a woman last month as she slept in her apartment at Prospect Homes, authorities said.

Joseph Hogan Sr., 65, of the 200 block of William Penn Avenue, was held for trial in absentia when he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before Senior District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

He was charged with indecent assault of an unconscious person and harassment.

Hogan was later picked up on a bench warrant and was sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg.

According to a complaint affidavit, Hogan and another man were drinking at a residence in the 200 block of Conway Court on July 1 when he allegedly walked upstairs and assaulted a woman in her bedroom.

The woman said she awoke to find Hogan on her bed and she punched him in the face, causing him to fall backward.

She said she called police and when officers arrived they found Hogan on the kitchen floor, the affidavit said.

Hogan was taken by West End Ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street, with a head injury.

Police said they found Hogan's baseball cap in the woman's bedroom.