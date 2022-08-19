Sexual assault suspect Ryan Dunn waives preliminary hearing

Aug. 19—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man charged with first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in county magistrate court.

Ryan Wesley Dunn, 33, of Princeton was scheduled to go before Magistrate Mike Flanigan for a preliminary hearing before that hearing was waived.

Dunn was arrested Monday on charges including first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust. Senior Trooper J.M. Ayers of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment stated in his criminal complaint that he was assigned a Child Protect Services referral on Jan. 5 in reference to a sexual assault that occurred at a Princeton-area home "at an unknown date and time." The case involved a female juvenile.

On Jan. 5, a forsenic interview was conducted at Mercer Child Protect. The victim stated that Dunn "had sexually assaulted her multiple times over a span of a year," Ayers said.

Dunn is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $180,000 cash-only bond.

First-degree sexual assault is a felony with a possible prison sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison. Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child is a felony with a possible sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

