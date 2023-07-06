Sexual assault suspect Smiley released on bail after posting bond

Jul. 5—WILKES-BARRE — It took time but William Smiley, accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl who was allegedly abducted by John Watson, has been granted the opportunity to be released on bail.

Smiley, 51, was initially jailed without bail when he was arrested by Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives in October 2021, shortly after the teen girl was found at a Plains Township motel.

The teen told authorities she was held against her will by Watson, 47, and was taken to Smiley's apartment in Luzerne where the two men took turns sexually assaulting her, according to court records.

As Smiley's case proceeded through the courts, his bail was modified on April 6, 2022, to $500,000 and again on June 7, 2023, to $250,000.

In an unrelated felony drug trafficking case, Smiley's bail was decreased on Aug. 10, 2022, from $500,000 to $25,000.

When Smiley's bail on the two cases were modified, Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. said he would be the only authority to grant release if bail was posted.

On Wednesday, Smiley through bail bondsman Andrew Pizzo posted bond totaling $275,000, securing his release from the county correctional facility.

"I already have a full-time job lined up; I just want to get out and fight my case," Smiley said in court.

Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger was granted a request to have Smiley be electronically monitored with an ankle bracelet while free on bail.

Sklarosky also imposed bail conditions upon Smiley, who is required to contact the bail bondsman twice a week, to not consume alcohol and drugs, and obey a 9 p.m. curfew except for employment.

Smiley will be residing at a home in the 100 block of North River Street, Plains Township, with family.

"I don't do drugs; if they want to test me, that's fine by me," Smiley said in response to Messinger's request to have random drug and alcohol testing.

Smiley and Watson are scheduled for a combined trial before Sklarosky the week of Sept. 25.

A motions hearing is scheduled Aug. 22 on a request by Messinger to have the girl testify by an alternative method.

Smiley is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Watson, who was captured by U.S. Marshals on a train in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 23, 2021, remains jailed on $500,000 bail on charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, terroristic threats, indecent assault and indecent exposure.

