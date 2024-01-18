Sexual assault suspect sought by San Mateo police

(KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in catching a sexual assault suspect, the San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) announced Wednesday. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim on the evening of Dec. 26, 2023.

A sketch of the suspect was provided by SMPD (above). The department released descriptors for the suspect who, police said, is named “Eric.”

Man around 25 years old

Light complexion

5-foot-6 and around 140-150 pounds

Short, dark and curly hair

Dark brown eyes

Thin dark mustache

Freckles around the nose and eyes

‘You changed my life’: Warriors remember late assistant coach Dejan Milojević

The suspect “was possibly a mixed-race male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and dark pants,” according to the police report.

SMPD reported the assault happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 3rd Avenue overpass near Highway 101 as the suspect was walking over the freeway.

The suspect approached the victim and tried to talk to her, police said. He then sexually assaulted her before running away west on 3rd Avenue.

Officers responded to the assault and searched the area for the suspect. He was not found that evening.

SMPD says anyone with any information about this sexual assault or the suspect is asked to contact Officer Peek at 650-522-7700 or by email at apeek@cityofsanmateo.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.