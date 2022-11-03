Sexual assault suspect wanted in Pierce County arrested in Fife, deputies say

A 28-year-old man who Pierce County deputies suspect picked up a woman in Tacoma last month and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint was arrested Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The man was arrested in Fife without incident at about 12:24 p.m., Pierce County Sheriff’s Department wrote on social media. Deputies said he was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of three counts of first-degree rape.

It’s unclear how the man arrested was identified as a suspect. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a thorough investigation by detectives led them to identify a suspect and gather enough evidence to make an arrest.

Deputies previously said the attack took place Oct. 7. The victim was picked up in the 8200 block of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma and was driven to the 5200 block of Pioneer Way, near Waller. Deputies said the woman was beaten and sexually assaulted.

At the end of last month, the Sheriff’s Department released a sketch of the suspect and announced that deputies were seeking tips from the public to identify the victim’s assailant.