Sexual assault under investigation after UD student says she was groped by group of males

The Department of Public Safety has notified the University of Dayton community about a report of a sexual assault in the student neighborhood early Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Kiefaber Street around 2:30 a.m., according to the safety advisory.

A female student reported that she and another student were approached by five males who began verbally harassing them, the safety advisory stated. The suspects threatened the female student saying they would not stop the harassment unless she hugged them. The suspects then groped the female student before she and her companion could leave the area, the student reported.

Anyone who has additional information regarding this incident or are aware of similar incidents is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety dispatcher at 937-229-2121.

If you observe any suspicious or criminal behavior, you are asked to report it immediately to Public Safety.

To report an instance of sexual misconduct, you can visit go.udayton.edu/nondiscrimination or contact Public Safety at 937-229-2121.