Sexual battery case dismissed against AJ Ferrari

Oct. 6—The Payne County District Attorney's office is no longer pursuing sexual battery charges against AJ Ferrari, the former Oklahoma State wrestling champion who had faced the accusations since a protective order was filed against him July 2022.

That was when the Stillwater Police Department began investigating a woman's claim of sexual assault. She had told police she was letting Ferrari stay the night when he made unwanted sexual contact.

The case was dismissed Friday in Payne County District Court, an order signed by Associate District Judge Michael Kulling after being filed by District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas.

"The young woman who is at the center of this matter has endured in the last year vicious attacks on multiple forms of social media, continuing trauma, blame, harassment, ostracism and indirect threats to her career: a career she has just begun," Thomas wrote in the motion to dismiss. "She has made the very difficult decision after consultation with her family that her further involvement is much less important than her health, a career that she loves and the ugliness and hatred that she encounters and suffers each time this matter progresses to the next step. The office of the District Attorney supports her decision to be relieved from this further participation in the prosecution of this case by dismissing this matter."

Ferrari had already separated from the OSU wrestling program by the time prosecution began in 2022. He pleaded not guilty in August 2022 and has maintained his innocence throughout.

"We have always maintained AJ Jr.'s innocence and our faith in God, knowing he has a plan for AJ Jr. and our family," a statement his father AJ Ferrari Sr. had posted to social media. "And His plan may be different than ours. We have had to remind ourselves to be thankful for life's challenges, as it develops perseverance and brings us closer to God and each other."

Ferrari thanked God and also Thomas and their defense lawyer Derek Chance.