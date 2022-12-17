Sexual battery case dismissed after jury summoning system malfunctions

imaginima
3
Alicia Victoria Lozano
·3 min read

A sexual battery case in California was dismissed and the victim's protective order terminated when a third-party vendor used by Riverside County Superior Court failed to summons any jurors.

The case was among more than 1,000 that have been dismissed in the county in recent months, the Riverside County District Attorney's office said.

The victim in the battery case said in a statement that she was "disappointed that justice was not served" and that her alleged assailant "is now a free man in the community who received zero consequences.” She did not want her name used.

The misdemeanor case stemmed from a complaint filed last year alleging the defendant groped her without her consent in October 2021.

The trial was set to begin on Dec. 7, but the prosecutor's office was informed no jurors were available. It was postponed for one day but by then no courtrooms were available, and the judge dismissed the case.

The action brought an end to a restraining order against the defendant that had been in place since December 2021, according to the district attorney's office.

“The public is owed an explanation for the apparent lack of oversight of a third-party vendor contracted by the courts to summon jurors for this trial and for trials across the county for the entire month of December 2022,” Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said in a statement. “This crisis is unacceptable and only adds to the daily toll of cases being dismissed by the courts.”

The vendor, Taylor Communications, experienced mechanical issues with its equipment that caused delays in printing and mailing of summonses this month, said Marita Ford, a spokeswoman for Riverside County Superior Court.

Jury summonses were sent out, but the notification time was drastically reduced, giving potential jurors far less warning than usual, Ford said, adding that the court had called in a larger number of jurors this month in anticipation of a high volume of jury trials.

"The mechanical failure, and thus delay in mailing, resulted in a reduced number of jurors reporting in December," Ford said in a statement.

Taylor Communications could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Across Riverside County, located east of Los Angeles, more than 1,000 cases have been dismissed since early October, Hestrin's office said. Many of those cases stemmed from domestic violence charges.

Some of the dismissals were part of a court backlog of 2,800 cases that piled up during the pandemic when courts were closed and work was hampered by staffing shortages, the district attorney's office said.

Superior Court Presiding Judge John Monterosso said in a statement in October that he shared "others' frustration when a case is not resolved on the merits, or due process is impaired, due to a lack of available judicial resources.”

Advocates for survivors of sexual abuse say the criminal justice system does not do enough to protect victims and make them feel safe.

A 2021 study conducted by the National Domestic Violence Hotline found that nearly 40% of survivors felt less safe after contacting police compared with 20% who said they felt safer. The study also found that 77% of people who did call police were afraid to call again.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • FTX Bahamas Co-CEO warned authorities on Nov. 9 of illegal customer asset transfers, documents show

    Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of FTX’s Bahamian entity tipped off the Securities Commission of the Bahamas about FTX violating its internal procedures in transferring customer funds to Alameda Research.

  • The Best Spaceflight Images of 2022

    From long-awaited rocket launches to an unprecedented asteroid encounter, the past 12 months in spaceflight have been a doozy. The events of 2022 will be shaping space exploration and commercialization for years to come.

  • The World Cup final is refocusing the spotlight on Qatar's soccer investments in France

    French president Emmanuel Macron plans to make a second trip to Qatar this week to support his national soccer team in its final game against Argentina on Sunday (Dec. 18). The timing isn’t ideal, awkwardly coinciding with the eruption of a growing corruption scandal related to the Gulf state’s alleged bribery of European lawmakers that saw the arrest of the now former vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili. Macron is rejecting calls to cancel the trip, despite mounting criticism a

  • Tor Tried to Hide AI Art on a Book Cover, and It Is a Mess

    A few weeks ago, right here on io9, readers got their first look at the cover for Christopher Paolini’s newest Fractalverse novel, Fractal Noise. Almost immediately, people could see something was off about the artwork used on the cover.

  • Jodie Sweetin Says She's an LGBTQ Ally 'Whether People Like It' After Candace Cameron Bure Comments

    "I've always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone," Jodie Sweetin said a month after her Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure was met with criticism for comments deemed as anti-LGBTQ

  • Video: ‘Danger to the community’: Search continues for ‘brutal’ rape suspect in Orange County

    Orange County deputies need help to find a man accused of a horrific attack.

  • School board member resigns after saying she was against voting for a 'cis, white male.'

    A Pennsylvania school board member resigned after saying last week at a meeting that she was against voting for a “cis, white male” for board president.

  • Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Reveals This Bravo Star Inspired Her to Be a "Cool" Mom

    After Kate Chastain revealed she's pregnant with her first child on Dec. 13, the Below Deck alum gushed about becoming a mother and shared the one part of parenting she's a bit nervous about.

  • The 15 Best Experiences in Theme Parks and Fan Destinations 2022

    There was no shortage of fan-tastical avenues to take into our favorite imagined worlds within themed entertainment, amusement parks, haunts, and immersive activations in 2022. Walt Disney World welcomed two new attractions between Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Meanwhile, various shows like Apple’s Severance and Netflix’s Stranger Things offered up immersive activations. Then of course haunt season was held down by Universal Studios Halloween Horror

  • Lexington man sentenced in kidnapping in which two bodies were found in car’s trunk

    The victims’ bodies were found in the trunk of a car at an auto shop on Blue Sky Parkway in 2017.

  • Macau Casino Stocks Face a Reckoning After Searing Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A sizzling rally in Macau casino operators appears to have hit a wall, as investors await signs of business recovery and shares approach technical hurdles. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkA Bloomberg gauge tracking six operators including Wynn Macau L

  • Elon Musk's team seeks new investors for Twitter - Semafor

    The managing director of Elon Musk's family office is seeking new equity investors for Twitter, news platform Semafor reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the fundraising effort. Musk's money manager, Jared Birchall, reached out to potential investors this week, offering shares of Twitter at the same price, $54.20, that Musk paid to take the company private in October, according to the report. Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

  • Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down controversial school choice measure

    A circuit judge previously ruled the 2021 school choice law was unconstitutional, blocking education opportunity accounts from being implemented.

  • Peru's Castillo jail term extended as protests rage

    STORY: Supporters of Peru's detained former leader Pedro Castillo gathered outside his prison on Thursday,angry after the Supreme Court ruled that he must remain behind bars for an extended 18 months.Demonstrators held up banners criticizing new President Dina Boluarte and calling for Congress to be shut down.Earlier in the day, a judge deemed Castillo, who has been charged with rebellion and conspiracy, to pose a flight risk and extended his pre-trial detention.The left-wing leader was removed by an overwhelming vote of lawmakers... just hours after he tried to dissolve Congress on December 7.Boluarte says ousting Castillo was lawful and has described his actions as an attempted coup.Protesters across the country have reacted angrily to his removal from office, and authorities say at least 15 people have been killed.In the capital Lima, demonstrators clashed with police on Thursday, throwing objects at the officers who returned fire with tear gas.This protester said she only narrowly escaped when the police surrounded them,and that women and children had been affected by the gas.Demonstrators also continued to block roads in support of the impeached former president.Just a day earlier, the interim government imposed a state of emergency to try to quell the unrest.The measure grants special powers to the armed forces and police and limits freedoms, including the right to assembly.Late on Thursday, the government imposed a curfew on 15 local provinces, mostly in rural Andean regions.

  • Rochester police assaulted father and son during traffic stop, lawsuit says

    A father and son say they were beaten by Rochester police after a 'baseless' traffic stop for stolen license plates that were in fact theirs.

  • Vermont's first trans lawmaker gets engaged at rainbow-lit White House

    Vermont state Rep. Taylor Small talks to NBC News about popping the question to her girlfriend at the historic White House bill signing.

  • Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Texans’ Week 15 with Chiefs Wire

    The Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. To preview the matchup, @goldmctnfl stops by to give the opponent's perspective.

  • The Faulty Moral Universe of Sam Bankman-Fried

    His legal-scholar mother, Barbara Fried, believed personal responsibility was an outdated concept. Did those ideas create a monster?

  • Brittney Griner shares message of thanks in 1st post since returning home

    Brittney Griner is sharing her gratitude for everyone who helped bring her back to U.S. soil in her first social media post since returning from Russia in a prisoner swap.

  • Author Kate Andersen Brower and Elizabeth Taylor's grandson on new book

    New York Times best-selling author Kate Andersen Brower and Elizabeth Taylor's grandson, Quinn Tivey, join "CBS Mornings" to discuss the first ever authorized biography of the Hollywood icon. Anderson Brower and Tivey also discuss Taylor's fight against AIDS/HIV, what she was like as a grandmother, and carrying on her legacy at The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.