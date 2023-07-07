Sexual battery charge among 13 indictments

Jul. 6—A Crossville man was arrested by city police last week on an April 24 sealed indictment charging aggravated sexual battery in a case investigated by that department.

Joshua Clay Smith was taken into custody last week on the single-count indictment.

The document charges that Smith did "intentionally, knowingly and unlawfully accomplish sexual contact" with the victim under the age of 13.

The victim is, according to the indictment, age 9.

Witnesses listed on the indictment are Det. J.C. Hancock, Lt. Jonathan O'Neal and the victim.

No other information about the charge is available.

Smith and persons indicted on June 26 will appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court Monday at 9 a.m., for arraignment (read out/first appearances).

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that hears evidence and determines there is enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further judicial review.

The following were indicted by the grand jury on June 26.

Methamphetamne

—David Anthony Borja, possession of more than 26 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery alleged on Nov. 23, 2022 and investigated by CCSO.

—Bradley Leon Marsell Smith, possession of meth more than 26 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, alleged on Nov. 23, 2022, and investigated by CCSO.

—Brent Cody Waldo, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, reckless endangerment, two counts of evading arrest, possession of Buprenorphine and driving on a suspended license, alleged on Nov., 4, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Joshua Alderman and Brent Griffin.

Possession

—Joe Michael Grimme, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia alleged on Nov. 23, 2022 and investigated by CCSO.

—Addison Paige Woody, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia alleged on Nov. 23, 2022 and investigated by CCSO.

Burglary/theft

—Casper Dean Gentry, theft of more than $1,000 (work tools belonging to Red Stag Construction) and vandalism of less than $1,000, alleged on March 20 and investigated by CPD's Dets. Tyrel Lorenz and Jon Tollett and Mptl. Samantha Seay. Also, theft of up to $1,000 (trail cam, SD card and lithium batteries belonging to CPD) and vandalism of up to $1,000, alleged on March 24 and investigated by CPD's Dets. Tyrel Lorenz and Jon Tollett.

—Douglas Arthur Vickers, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon, evading arrest, being armed during commission of a dangerous felony and violation of an order of protection, alleged on March 23 and investigated by CCSO Sgt. Dustin Jackson, Deputies Brandon Griffin and Perrianna Evans and CPD's Lt. Jonathan O'Neal. Also, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of marijuana alleged on March 14, and investigated by CCSO's Sgt. Dustin Jackson and Investigator Jake Moore.

Assault

—Shadayda Storm Farris, assault on a first responder, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing alleged on Feb. 7 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Morgan Alvarez.

—Jerome Scott Peden, assault alleged on Feb. 11 and investigated by CCSO Corrections Officers.

—Alyssa Dawn Thompson, two counts of aggravated assault (threatening with handgun), alleged on Jan. 25 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Levi Gilliam and now CPD Ptl. Haylee Osmun.

Weapon

—Daryle Bradley Vaughn, possession of a weapon by a felon alleged on April 17 and involving a 9 mm handgun after being banned from possessing because of a July 8, 1996 conviction, Investigation was by CCSO Investigator Mitchell Ward and Deputy Jonathan Human.

Miscellaneous

—Dustin Ryan Stubbs, evading arrest alleged on Jan. 26 and investigated by CCSO's Deputy Bandon Griffin and Axl Arroyo.

