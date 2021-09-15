Sexual battery near University of Kansas campus under investigation: police

Lawrence police are investigating a sexual battery reported over the weekend by a woman who was assaulted near the University of Kansas campus, the university’s police force said Wednesday.

The assault happened around midnight Sunday in the 1000 block of Alabama Street, according to a news release from KU Public Safety. The victim was followed for about two blocks before a man pushed her to the ground, threatened her and tried to touch her inappropriately, police said.

Police described the suspect as a tall, white male in his late 20s with a beard.

The latest assault comes as sexual violence has again become a major topic of concern and conversation in the Lawrence community.

On Tuesday, university leaders announced a formal investigation of a separate alleged sexual assault at the off-campus Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house on Saturday. Outcry over the allegations has led to large student protests and calls for the fraternity to be barred.

The fraternity has said through its national leadership that one of its undergraduate members is accused of the assault and the university was immediately notified after the accusations came to light. The fraternity also promised to cooperate with the investigation.

The current level of involvement of Lawrence police in that case remains unclear. On Tuesday, Patrick Compton, a police spokesman, said the department was aware of a “possible sexual assault near campus.” But he said the department generally does not comment or provide details about such incidents or investigations.