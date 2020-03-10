Sexual-battery suspect shot and killed by cop after altercation, police say

A Fort Lauderdale police officer shot and killed a sexual battery suspect Sunday night after an “altercation,” the department said Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is the department’s policy when an officer is involved in a shooting.

Police say the incident began with a report of a sexual battery just outside of Fort Lauderdale. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale officers responded and were given a description of the suspect.

A Fort Lauderdale officer, who has not been identified, located a man with a bicycle matching the description in the area of the 2400 block of Northwest Sixth Court.

“Attempts were made to stop this individual who fled from the officer on foot,” the department said in a news release. “During the pursuit, an altercation occurred with the individual that ultimately resulted in the officer discharging his firearm striking the male.”

Police did not elaborate on the altercation and did not say whether the man was armed. The unidentified suspect was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

The officer was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for a “non-life threatening injury sustained during the altercation,” the department said.

BSO is investigating the sexual battery, because that incident happened outside of Fort Lauderdale. The agency did not release any information Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5534 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).