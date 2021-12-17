Report of sexual assault at Butler High School under investigation, police say

Matthews police are investigating a reported sexual assault at Butler High School, a department spokesman said Friday.

Police didn’t say if the case involved students.

In a statement to the Observer, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said:

“CMS cannot provide comment about any specific investigation arising from an alleged incident at a school or other district location,” the statement read. “All allegations of misconduct, including sexual assault, are investigated by school and/or district personnel and the appropriate authorities.”

No other details were made available.

Last month, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said the school district would add staff to its central Title IX office. Title IX is part of federal education law that prohibits discrimination based on sex and requires schools thoroughly investigate harassment or sexual violence reports from students or staff.

Scrutiny has intensified for months related to how the district has handled past reports of sexual assault and harassment on its campuses. In the last four months, three CMS administrators (two principals, one assistant principal) have been suspended after complaints of how they handled Title IX cases prompted internal investigations.

In early October, an athlete was allowed to play football for Olympic High School after being criminally charged with a felony sex offense. When students walked out of class for a peaceful protest, members of the school’s volleyball team were suspended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.