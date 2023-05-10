Sexual harassment case against ex-Eau Claire Co. DA settled for $150,000

May 9—EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County's former district attorney and the state government paid $150,000 to end a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by a county courthouse employee.

The state government, bearing the duty to indemnify district attorneys for acts done during the performance of their duties, agreed to pay $125,000, according to a copy of the settlement the Leader-Telegram obtained from the state Department of Justice.

Gary King, who resigned as district attorney in 2021 amid an investigation into his workplace conduct that was ordered by the governor's office, agreed to pay $25,000 to settle the case.

The federal civil lawsuit was dismissed Friday, according to a stipulation signed by attorneys for all parties involved by the case and filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Jessica Bryan, the county's victim witness coordinator, filed the lawsuit in January 2022 against King with allegations that he sexually harassed her numerous times between summer 2019 and early 2021 while they both worked in the county Courthouse.

Bryan's attorney, Paul Kinne, said his client is content with the lawsuit coming to a conclusion.

"She's relieved that she can put it behind her, and she's satisfied with the result," Kinne said in a telephone interview with the Leader-Telegram.

An agreement to end the lawsuit came through a mediation that happened during March.

"At that mediation, there was a monetary amount that the parties agreed upon to settle the case," said Kinne, who works for the Gingras Thomsen & Wachs law firm.

The settlement came before the time-consuming phase of the case where attorneys would've filed motions with the court. That would've led toward a trial scheduled for August, which has now been removed from the court's calendar.

The agreement notes that all parties "desire to settle any and all potential litigation without the cost, expense and uncertainty of trial and without admission of fault or liability."

"Wisconsin DOJ deemed the terms of the settlement to be in the best interest of the state," Gillian Drummond, communications director at the state Department of Justice, stated in an email to the Leader-Telegram.

An email the Leader-Telegram sent to King's attorney in the case to seek comment did not receive a reply.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought back in the future.

Each party in the case was responsible to pay their own attorneys' fees, according to the settlement agreement.

Bryan's accusations included that King suggested multiple times they get a hotel room together, he'd said one of her outfits was "too distracting" to him, and that he'd been dreaming of her. She also had accused King of unwanted touching, including hugging, playing with her hair, kissing her and pulling her onto his lap.

In a response filed in June 2022 to her claims of verbal harassment and unwanted touching, King denied some instances and said others were misinterpreted.

Bryan's civil complaint stated she repeatedly told King to stop the offensive conduct and he did not. King denied that as well.

Bryan had filed her lawsuit after a 2021 internal investigation ordered by the county government determined that King did harass and act inappropriately toward female coworkers. The then-district attorney was then told by County Administrator Kathryn Schauf to not have one-on-one contact behind closed doors with other employees.

King left office in mid-2021 amid accusations of sexual harassment and questions about his sobriety on the job. Gov. Tony Evers had appointed a commissioner to investigate those allegations, but King opted to resign before such a probe could be finished.

When King announced he would be leaving office, a statement he released said he had "sought professional assistance to address my health" and that long hours of his job had taken a toll on him.

The State Supreme Court's Office of Lawyer Regulation initiated a case in May 2022 that seeks to suspend King's law license for nine months due to the bad behavior alleged by courthouse colleagues toward the end of his time as district attorney.

That case has a hearing and pretrial conference currently scheduled to take place in September.

King was first elected Eau Claire County's district attorney in 2012 and served until he left office in August 2021.