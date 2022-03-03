Sexual harassment case against former Broussard Police chief could head to federal court

A sexual harassment case against the former Broussard Police chief filed by a former officer may move from state court to federal court.

Taylor Jones, a former Broussard Police Officer, sued the city of Broussard and Broussard Police Department in October the 15th Judicial District Court.

He claimed he was sexually harassed by former Chief Brannon Decou and because of that suffered lost wages, mental anguish, emotional distress, anxiety, embarrassment, pain and suffering and loss of enjoyment of life.

Decou, who was an elected official, resigned and Vance Olivier was appointed. A law firm found Decou violated the city's harassment policy.

Eve Masinter, the attorney representing the city of Broussard, filed a notice of removal last week after arguing that Jones cited federal law violations in a filing opposing the city's request to be exempt from the lawsuit.

Because Jones cited federal law, specifically claiming he was discriminated against based on his sex, the case should be moved to Louisiana's Western District court, Masinter argued.

A federal judge has not yet signed the removal order.

In the lawsuit, Jones claimed the harassment started in November 2020. Decou sent him "inappropriate and sexual in nature images while (Jones) was working as a police officer during his normal working hours," according to court records.

Jones began looking for other work and resigned in March 2021. He told a lieutenant about the harassment after he resigned. The lieutenant told Jones he "understood his reason for resigning" but didn't offer any resources for Jones, according to the lawsuit.

The city of Broussard asked to be dismissed from the case arguing Jones failed to state a cause of action against the city including failing to establish the city was responsible for Decou's actions and failing to "allege that he was subjected to a hostile work environment," Masinter wrote in her filing.

A second lawsuit filed against the city of Broussard and the police department has since been dismissed because the officer who brought the complaint no longer wished to move forward with the lawsuit, his attorney said.

The officer said in the now-dropped lawsuit that he was forced to resign after reporting sexual harassment and rebuffing sexual advances by the department's top brass.

