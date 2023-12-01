Sexual harassment lawsuit against Des Moines Radio Group resolved before trial

Des Moines Radio Group has settled claims from a former employee who alleged she was fired after complaining about sexual harassment, according to her attorney.

The radio group, part of Saga Communications, operates nine stations, including the top-rated KSTZ Star 102.5 and KAZR Lazer 103.3. A female former advertising employee filed the lawsuit in February 2022. The Des Moines Register does not name alleged victims of sexual misconduct without their consent.

In the complaint, the plaintiff alleged her manager showed favoritism to men and young, attractive women, steered high-performing sales accounts to male workers, and frequently touched female employees in an unwelcome way.

When she complained, she alleged, he cut her pay and disciplined her for work performance similar to that of other workers who were not disciplined, while other executives failed to intervene.

The case was scheduled to go to trial in October 2024, but on Nov. 17, she filed to permanently dismiss the case. Court records do not mention any settlement amount, but her attorney, Roxanne Conlin, told the Register that the case "has been satisfactorily resolved."

Attorneys for the radio group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Radio Group sexual harassment lawsuit resolved