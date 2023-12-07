Sexual harassment lawsuit filed by two former employees against a Jacksonville Zaxby’s

Two former employees have filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against a Zaxby’s in North Jacksonville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Delbert Mitchell and Andre Clements Jr. were managers at the restaurant on Airport Road -- and registered sex offenders.

Morgan & Morgan filed the lawsuit. It’s on behalf of two teenage former employees who were allegedly sexually harassed and physically assaulted by their managers, Mitchell and Clements Jr.

The lawsuit alleges that Zaxby’s knew of the men’s behavior and their criminal background. Both men are registered sex offenders in Florida.

The lawsuit also claims Zaxby’s took no remedial action to protect their young female employees.

A couple who spoke to Action News Jax at the Zaxby’s location wanted to remain anonymous but said if they knew about the lawsuit, they wouldn’t have ordered food there.

When asked how it made them feel knowing what they were accused of?

“I don’t feel good about it. It’s not right,” said the customer. “You know, they need to get it straightened out.”

When Action News Jax went to speak with a manager, they said they did not want to comment on the matter.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.