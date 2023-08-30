Sexual misconduct conviction resulted in jail time for Mankato man

Aug. 30—MANKATO — A Mankato man served about a year in jail related to a gross misdemeanor sexual misconduct conviction involving a minor.

Pilee Kong Gatwach, 24, received credit for 364 days in jail during his sentencing hearing Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. He received no additional jail time but is required to register as a predatory offender, according to a sentencing order.

The gross misdemeanor was for fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor younger than 16. He had two third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, which would've been felonies, dismissed.

Gatwach was initially charged in June 2022 after a girl reported to police that she had been in a sexual relationship with him, according to a criminal complaint. She reportedly said she was 13 when it started and it continued through at least when she was 15 and he was 22, the complaint states.

He was also sentenced on a felony drug possession conviction Tuesday. The sentencing order indicates he'd face a 13-month prison term, although his 441 days of time served already exceeded the length of the sentence.

