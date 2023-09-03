Sexual misconduct, over-prescribing opioids: 15 Oregon doctors lose their licenses

The Oregon Medical Board oversees more than 20,000 professionals, including medical and osteopathic physicians, podiatric physicians, physician assistants and acupuncturists.

The Oregon Medical Board has suspended, surrendered or retired the medical licenses of 15 doctors so far this year following investigations into allegations including prescribing unwarranted painkillers, sexual misconduct and negligence of pediatric patients.

The board is responsible for regulating the practice of medicine in the state by ensuring physicians are providing care that prioritizes Oregonians' health, safety and wellbeing. It licenses and regulates the practice of medical doctors (MD), doctors of osteopathic medicine (DO), podiatric physicians (DPM), physician assistants (PA) and acupuncturists (LAc).

If a malpractice claim is made against a provider, the board conducts an investigation to determine what, if any, actions should be taken. Providers must surrender their license while an investigation is conducted, meaning they cannot practice medicine until the investigation is closed.

An investigation may result in a suspended license, preventing the doctor from practicing for a specified or indefinite period and mandatory training and courses related to the violation. A license also may be revoked.

A physician may reapply for an Oregon license or they must agree to never reapply, depending on the severity of the violation. In some disciplinary cases, physicians willingly retire or surrender their licenses rather than have them suspended or revoked, according to the board website.

The board also can impose fines.

The following are major disciplinary actions taken from Jan. 1 through Aug. 18 against doctors in Lane and Marion counties. A spokesperson said they were not able to determine whether fines in the following cases had been paid.

Marion County

Robert Harder of Salem, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist, retired his license July 6 and agreed to never reapply for an Oregon medical license.

Harder, a former Salem Clinic doctor, faced allegations of having sexual contact with a patient.

Lance Brandon Jungwirth-Large of Stayton, a family practice specialist, surrendered his license on April 6 and agreed to never reapply for an Oregon medical license.

Jungwirth-Large faced three separate disciplinary actions for over-prescribing opioids and not abiding by board corrective actions he had agreed to follow.

Under the corrective actions, Jungwirth-Large was ordered to stop prescribing opioids for chronic pain treatment following a 2018 malpractice investigation. He also was ordered to decrease patients' daily doses of opioids over time. He was allowed to transfer the care of his patients with chronic pain to other physicians.

Complaints were made to the board after that, alleging he was not following the terms of the agreement. In 2020, he was ordered to undergo an evaluation and pay a $7,500 penalty. His practice had been monitored since 2018.

There is an ongoing investigation into Jungwirth-Large’s ability to practice medicine. OMB's order said he could be fined up to $30,000 and his license revoked.

Lane County

Peter Alan Karth of Eugene, an ophthalmology specialist, entered a corrective action agreement with the Oregon Medical Board on April 6.

Karth was found to have engaged in unprofessional conduct by not signing his own patient charts. Physician signatures are required to clearly identify who cared for the patient and to serve as an indication that the care provided was accurately documented, reviewed and authenticated.

Karth's license remains active, but he must pay a penalty of $10,000 and attend a professionalism and ethics course. OMB also will subject Karth’s practice to random office visits and chart audits.

Christie Ann Horton of Florence, an internal medicine specialist, surrendered her license July 6 and agreed not to reapply for an Oregon medical license for at least two years.

Horton's practice is under investigation for failing to report to the board her misdemeanor conviction of animal neglect in the first degree.

Horton's three great dane dogs and 11 horses were taken from her in September 2022 due to unsanitary living conditions and a lack of sufficient care. Neighbors reported a foul smell coming from Horton's property, and a Eugene Police Department officer said the house and dogs smelt strongly of urine, according to a police report.

"It was not possible to step on a clean surface as any visible surface was covered with dried feces. The side door entered an attached garage that stored broken household items, boxes, and piles of garbage. A large section of the garage floor appeared to be a designated area for the dogs to defecate. I entered the home and based on the patio, garage, and inside the home, it was an extreme hoarding situation," a Eugene Police Department narrative read.

Other licenses retired, surrendered or suspended

Joseph Adrien Parent Jr. of Portland, who practiced internal medicine and gastroenterology, retired his medical license Jan. 5 following allegations of sexual misconduct. Parent may reapply in two years.

Sharon Mariem Lawrence of St. Helens retired her medical license in internal medicine Jan. 5 following allegations of prescribing painkillers without legitimate medical purpose. Lawrence may reapply in two years.

Baker City orthopedic surgeon Eric Todd Sandefur retired his medical license Jan. 5 following allegations of repeated acts of negligence in the care of a pediatric patient and in the post-operative care of a patient following a total knee replacement. He can never reapply. The order said Sandefur also must pay a $10,000 penalty.

Steven Craig Vander Waal of Gearhart retired his medical license in internal medicine Jan. 5 following allegations of negligence and prescribing controlled substances without following accepted procedures. Vander Waal may reapply in two years.

James Arthur Weeks of Bend surrendered his family practice medical license Jan. 5 following allegations of having a sexual relationship with a patient. Weeks may reapply in two years.

Ashland family practitioner Steven Leonard Wells retired his medical license Jan. 5 following findings of impairment and inability to safely practice medicine. Wells may reapply in two years.

Medford physician assistant Jill Ann Henry retired her medical license July 6 following allegations of repeated acts of posing danger to the health or safety of a patient and administering unnecessary medical treatment. Henry may reapply in two years.

Portland anesthesiologist David Lawrence Stellway retired his medical license July 6 following allegations of improper care of a patient who suffered perioperative complications that led to their death. Stellway may reapply in two years.

Klamath Falls internal medicine, hospice and oncologist Matthew Gordon Sweetser surrendered his medical license July 6 for unprofessional conduct, impairment due to a mental health condition and fraud or misrepresentation in applying for registration. He may reapply in two years. The order said Sweetser also must pay a $4,000 penalty.

Beaverton physician assistant Alvin Ashneel Prasad's medical license was suspended Aug. 9 for being arrested and incarcerated at the Washington County Corrections Center on sexual abuse allegations. Prasad's suspension is indefinite. An indictment alleges Prasad inappropriately touched multiple patients, claiming "legitimate medical purpose." He was released Aug. 29 on house arrest and scheduled to appear in court Sept. 25.

Licenses retired due to out-of-state disciplinary action

In some cases, the Oregon Medical Board will retire Oregon licenses as a result of disciplinary actions taken in another state.

The following physicians surrendered their licenses because of medical malpractice claims made in other states:

Jessica Laine Peatross, Asheville, North Carolina, internal medicine, for negligence and unprofessional conduct. Peatross may reapply in two years from the July 6 action.

Rajninder Kaur Jutla, Seattle, anesthesiology, for repeated negligence and failing to report out-of-state actions to the board. Jutla may reapply four years after the July 11 action and must pay a $10,000 penalty.

How to file a complaint against a doctor in Oregon

Anyone wishing to file a complaint to the Oregon Medical Board can visit oregon.gov/omb/investigations/pages/how-to-file-a-complaint.aspx.

Complaints made to the board are kept confidential. Complaints can be filed using either an English or Spanish form.

Sydney Wyatt covers healthcare inequities in the Mid-Willamette Valley for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions, and tips to her at SWyatt@gannett.com, (503) 399-6613, or on Twitter @sydney_elise44

The Statesman Journal’s coverage of healthcare inequities is funded in part by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, which seeks to strengthen the cultural, social, educational, and spiritual base of the Pacific Northwest through capacity-building investments in the nonprofit sector.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon doctors lose licenses after allegations investigated