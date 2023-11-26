Sexual misconduct results in license suspension

Nov. 26—TRAVERSE CITY — A physical therapy assistant who was accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a stroke victim at Indian Trail Adult Foster Care in Traverse City has had his license suspended by the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Paul N. Boyer, who lives on the Old Mission Peninsula, was fired by his employer, The Care Team Home Health and Hospice, after the stroke victim said he induced her to perform oral sex on him during an unscheduled visit.

A lengthy investigation by the Michigan Attorney General's Health Care Fraud Division confirmed the allegation, resulting in the suspension of Boyer's license in September. The Attorney General's Office did not make a criminal referral.

State records show that Boyer was filling in for the woman's regular physical therapist when he conducted a 1 1/2-hour physical therapy session with her at Indian Trail on the morning of June 20, 2022. The records show that Boyer returned at 5 p.m. that day for an unscheduled visit and met with the woman behind closed doors for about 45 minutes.

During an interview with two state investigators, Boyer said he returned to the facility because he believed that the woman was being "abused or mistreated" by the house manager and he wanted to talk to the woman after the house manager left for the day. He said the woman began groping him and acknowledged that both he and the woman engaged in "inappropriate" conduct, although he denied her claim that he engaged in the sexual misconduct that she alleged.

Records show that Boyer declined the investigators' request to take a polygraph exam. He also acknowledged that he never documented the second visit and never reported his concerns that the woman was being mistreated.

Both he and the woman deleted text messages they exchanged before the second visit, records show.

Investigators also interviewed the woman's primary caregiver, a nurse practitioner who told them that the woman "is not able to provide consent for a sexual encounter or relationship due to her compromised cognitive state." The nurse practitioner also told them that the woman, whose age is not listed in the reports, "functions at approximately 13-14 years of age."

Following the incident, the woman was evicted by the former owner of Indian Trails because she was "continually meddling and stirring up trouble," records show.

Boyer is a former military policeman in the U.S. Navy who obtained his physical therapy assistant license in Knoxville, Tenn. He did not respond to voicemail or email messages. A lawyer who is listed in state records as Boyer's attorney of record said he never represented Boyer.

In an email that he sent to LARA, Boyer has asked the state to remove his suspension, saying he is "committed to providing the highest standard of care to my patients." He also said he has been seeing a counselor through the Office of Veteran's Affairs "to help cope with the events that have transpired since June 20, 2022."