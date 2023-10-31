Sexual offender out on probation charged with attempting to lure teens in Palm Bay

A 33-year-old registered sex offender who Palm Bay police said attempted to carry out sexual encounters with two minors has been jailed.

Daniel Violi, listed as living in Grant-Valkaria, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, interference with custody, and lewd or lascivious conduct on a child under the age of 16 by a defendant over the age of 18, Palm Bay Police reported.

Violi, whose criminal history includes previous charges of resisting arrest along with a conviction for unlawful sex with a minor in 2018, was being held in the Brevard County Jail Complex on a no bond status, jail records show. He was released from state prison in April 2021 after a two-year sentence, state corrections records show.

Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello called Violi a "sexual deviant" who was designated as a sexual offender by the courts. He had been out on probation since his release from state prison in April 2021 for other sexual-related offenses involving a minor, Augello said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"(He) is behind bars where he belongs, and hopefully for the rest of his life. I want to thank our victims in these cases. It is because of your bravery this monster is now behind bars," Augello said.

Police said the investigation began Oct. 18, when the mother of a 12-year-old boy said that her son had been walking and playing a Pokemon Go game in the area of Port Malabar Boulevard and Cranbrook Avenue with friends when Violi called him to the car and offered him $20 to do chores at his home. Police said Violi, who was on a GPS monitor as part of his probation agreement, made sexual advances toward the boy before exposing himself. The boy told Violi no and got out of the car, reports show.

"The boy was able to get away," Augello said.

More: Pedestrian killed in Brightline passenger train collision in Melbourne

Officers later determined that a second victim had been identified. In that case, a 14-year-old said that he had been approached by a man later identified as Violi. That incident happened in June, near Riviera Drive and Dawn Street, police reported. In that case, the teen rejected Violi's attempts to offer him cash and ran from the area, police reported. Violi was charged in that incident with violation of probation and lewd and lascivious conduct, court records show.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jdgallop@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Sexual offender out on probation charged with luring teens in Palm Bay