Sexual orientation back in South Carolina hate crime bill

FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, mourners pass by a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk in front of the Mother Emanuel AME Church following the shooting of nine Black parishioners in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)
JEFFREY COLLINS
·3 min read

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina lawmakers have added back protections for gay or transgender people to a hate crime bill, five days after removing them.

But they then voted to remove stalking and harassment from the crimes that could add an extra hate crime penalty, leaving the proposal only to deal with violent offenses

The bill passed the House Judiciary Committee 23-0 on Tuesday and now heads to the House floor.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard, a Charleston Democrat, has pushed for a state hate crime bill since nine black church members were killed in a racist attack at a Charleston church in 2015. He said removing non-violent offenses from the proposal is troubling.

But he agreed with Republican leaders that the key was to get the bill to the House floor and approved before an April 10 deadline, after which the proposal would be nearly impossible to pass.

“We changed it back once. We can keep fighting as long as it is alive,” Gilliard said.

LGBTQ groups were stunned Thursday when sexual orientation and gender were removed from other factors such as race, religion or disability in determining if a hate crime has been committed. There was little discussion as those factors were added back in.

South Carolina, Arkansas and Wyoming are the only states in the U.S. without a hate crime law. Business leaders in South Carolina have made passing one their top priorities.

Republican leaders are juggling the desires of the business community and the fears of some of their more conservative members that the bill could infringe on religious groups. They worry they could be charged with stalking or harassment when they speak out against homosexuality or abortion.

Hate needs to be fought no matter whether it leads to a horrific killing or racist or anti-Semitic vandalism, Rep. Weston Newton said.

“I believe in it. I think it needs to move forward," the Bluffton Republican said of the bill. “But sausage making isn’t pretty.”

The Democrats who sponsored the bill have threatened to vote against it if it's watered down. Rep. Beth Bernstein reluctantly decided not to oppose the amendment removing stalking and harassment from the bill.

“If a black church is desecrated with graffiti using the n-word, that would not be a hate crime," said Bernstein, a Columbia Democrat, of the measure.

House members have already removed the ability to sue in civil court for a hateful act and given judges wider discretion to the sentence that can be added to a crime if it is determined to have been motivated by hatred.

The bill would add up to five years in prison for someone convicted of murder, assault or other violent crime fueled by hate. If the other provisions are restored, the bill would add up to three years for stalking or harassment and an extra year behind bars for vandalism.

The Judiciary Committee also unanimously agreed to name the bill the “Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act" after the state senator who also was the pastor of Emanuel AME church when Dylann Roof sat through a Bible study class, then killed Pinckney and eight others in a June 2015 racist massacre.

Roof was convicted of hate crimes in federal court and sentenced to death.

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration reverses Trump position on drug sentencing case

    The Biden administration told the Supreme Court on Monday that low-level crack cocaine offenders should be considered eligible for reduced prison sentences under the First Step Act, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The Trump administration's 2018 First Step Act introduced a number of reduced prison sentences and reforms, but did not include minor cocaine possession as a "covered offense." Now the Biden administration is signaling support for a reversal of this stance.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The Supreme Court is currently reviewing Terry v. United States to determine whether such offenses can be included in the First Step Act, enabling retroactive sentencing reforms to take place, per The Hill.Biden's Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote a letter to the court noting that the Justice department believes that the defendant in the case, Tarahrick Terry, should be eligible for a reduced sentence, per Reuters. In 2008 Terry pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 3.9 grams of crack cocaine and sentenced to 15-and-a-half years in prison, according to Reuters. What they're saying: “There is no dispute that Black, Brown, and less well-off persons who were convicted of offenses involving crack cocaine received disproportionate and severe sentences as compared to violators convicted of powder cocaine offenses, said D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, who filed an amicus brief for the case in conjunction with 19 other Attorney Generals.What's next: According to Reuters, the Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments pertaining to the case on April 20.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Lawsuit filed in Black man's death from fight with police

    Family members of a Black man who died after an altercation with police filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a northwest Louisiana city, its police chief and four of its officers. The four Shreveport officers named in the civil lawsuit were charged by a grand jury in Caddo Parish in September with negligent homicide and malfeasance following an investigation into the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. The new civil rights lawsuit says McGlothen's death was caused by the officers who punched him, kicked him, beat him with a baton and used a stun device and pepper spray on him.

  • Judge in George Floyd police trial weighs impact of $27 million settlement on jury

    The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, said on Monday he was concerned publicity about the city's $27 million settlement with Floyd's family could influence jurors. Calling the timing of Friday's settlement announcement "unfortunate," Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County District Court said he would recall seven jurors seated last week to ask if they had seen news of the settlement and whether it would affect their impartiality.

  • Two charged for pepper-spraying police officer who died after assault on U.S. Capitol

    The U.S. Justice Department on Monday charged two men with pepper-spraying three Capitol Police officers, one of whom later died, during the Jan. 6 assault on Congress by Donald Trump supporters trying to overturn his election defeat. Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios are facing multiple counts, including assaulting police with a deadly weapon, after investigators said they sprayed at least three officers with an unidentified, but powerful, chemical agent. One of those officers, Brian Sicknick, was later rushed to a hospital and died the next day.

  • Progressive Groups Ask Senators To Commit To No Corporate Lawyers For Biden's Judge Picks

    "If the American public is to maintain faith in our judicial system," it's time for more public defenders and civil rights lawyers on the federal bench, the groups say.

  • Biden reverses course in U.S. Supreme Court drug sentencing case

    President Joe Biden's administration on Monday told the U.S. Supreme Court that it thinks low-level crack cocaine offenders should be among the beneficiaries of a federal law that reduced certain prison sentences, reversing the position taken under his predecessor Donald Trump. Although Trump signed the 2018 law known as the First Step Act, his administration had concluded that possession of a small amount of crack cocaine was not a "covered offense" under the statute, which included various criminal justice reforms.

  • Georgia shootings: Eight people killed in attacks on spas in Atlanta

    Eight people- the majority believed to be women of Asian descent - were killed in shootings at three different spas in the state of Georgia on Tuesday and a 21-year-old male suspect was in custody, US police have said. Four people were killed in a shooting at Young's Asian Massage near Acworth, a suburb of Georgia's capital city Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing the Cherokee County sheriff's office. The Atlanta police department separately confirmed that four women were found dead at two business establishments in Atlanta, identified by media as the Gold Massage Spa, and Aroma Therapy spa. "Upon arrival, officers located three females deceased inside the location from apparent gunshot wounds," the police department said in a statement. While on the scene, officers were advised of shots fired across the street, and upon responding they found a fourth woman who appeared to have been shot dead.

  • Michelle Obama Says Taco Tuesday Is Her "Family's Favorite Night"

    "Top it off with a little margarita, and you've got a fabulous night."

  • Yellen vows to use 'full power' of U.S. government to tackle climate change

    The U.S. government will marshal all of its resources to address climate change as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday, as she stressed that the poor suffer the most from climate change. President Joe Biden has tasked the Treasury Department with using the "vote and voice" of the United States to advance emissions reduction goals, and working to end international financing of carbon-intensive fossil-fuel-based energy sources. Yellen underscored her focus on tackling climate change and reducing global poverty in a meeting with Christian and Jewish religious leaders and Jubilee USA Network, a non-profit that advocates for debt relief, according to a Treasury statement.

  • Virginia Governor Restores Voting Rights to 69,000 Formerly Incarcerated Felons

    Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday issued an executive order to restore voting and other civil rights to former felons upon completion of their sentence, a change that will immediately apply to more than 69,000 formerly incarcerated Virginians. The Democratic governor’s order, which comes just months ahead of the state’s gubernatorial and state legislative elections, makes Virginians convicted of felonies eligible to vote immediately upon release from prison, including individuals who remain on probation or parole. The action reverses the state’s previous law, which permanently stripped anyone convicted of a felony in the state of their right to vote, serve on a jury, run for office, become a public notary or carry a firearm. “Too many of our laws were written during a time of open racism and discrimination, and they still bear the traces of inequity,” Northam said in a statement announcing the order. “We are a Commonwealth that believes in moving forward, not being tied down by the mistakes of our past,” the governor added. “If we want people to return to our communities and participate in society, we must welcome them back fully—and this policy does just that.” Nationwide roughly 5.2 million Americans have lost the right to vote because of a felony conviction, according to The Sentencing Project. Black Americans are impacted by felony disenfranchisement laws at nearly four times the rate of non-black Americans, the group says. The order follows a constitutional amendment approved by the state’s 2021 General Assembly session that worked to restore voting and civil rights to formerly incarcerated felons. The website of the Virginia Secretary of the Commonwealth was updated to reflect that the changes had taken effect immediately and that former felons looking to restore their firearm rights should contact their local circuit court. “Restoring the rights of Virginians who have served their time makes it easier for these men and women to move forward with their lives,” Secretary Kelly Thomasson said in a statement. “I am proud of Governor Northam’s initiative to welcome these individuals back into society,” she added. “All Virginians deserve to have their voices heard, and these changes demonstrate the Northam Administration’s continued commitment to second chances, rehabilitation, and restorative justice.” Northam publicly committed himself to addressing racial inequality in 2018 after a picture was found in his medical school yearbook in which two men are depicted wearing racist garb. One man is wearing a Ku Klux Klan uniform while the other is wearing blackface. Northam initially admitted to appearing in blackface but then denied that he appeared in the image, though he admitted to having donned blackface on other occasions in his youth.

  • Woman shares her ‘inhumanely’ awful online shopping mistake: ‘This is how they come?’

    TikTok is fascinated with this woman's very unusual online shopping mishap.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Film Review: There’s a Whole Lot More to Love – and Hate

    Zack Snyder superhero movies are the black licorice of cinema: Those who like the taste can’t understand why everyone doesn’t, and those who don’t like the taste grimace at the thought. And now the streaming wars and online clamor have brought us “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” It’s four hours of black licorice. We’re never going to get the von Stroheim cut of “Greed” or the Welles cut of “The Magnificent Ambersons,” but thanks to Snyder’s let’s-call-it-enthusiastic fan base and AT&T/Warner Media’s desperation to get more subscribers to HBO Max, the filmmaker has been given the time and money to reshoot, recut and reconceive the film that he had to abandon because of a family tragedy. The result is a superhero epic cropped for Imax screens but designed for at-home viewing, where audiences can either binge the entire 242-minute running time or use the helpful chapter breaks (six parts plus an epilogue) to turn the movie into a serialized event. Either way, the end result is a very mixed bag; the enhanced running time allows Snyder and screenwriter Chris Terrio the opportunity to flesh out the story and the character introductions (and at this length, it dang well better) but at the same time, Snyder’s particular brand of storytelling, sound design, editing and visual sensibility is very much on display. Watch Video: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Final Trailer: Darkseid and Superman Take the Spotlight The bastardized 2017 theatrical cut of “Justice League” — which now looks more a messy amalgam of clashing visions than ever before — had to introduce three new superheroes, follow a villain collecting three MacGuffins and bring Superman back to life — all in two hours. And the strain showed. With double the running time (and the interim release of “Aquaman”), Snyder can more effectively check all the plot boxes, with room left over to introduce a bigger, badder villain who will almost certainly figure into upcoming movies. “Zach Snyder’s Justice League” begins with the death wail of Superman (Henry Cavill), who sacrificed himself at the end of “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” literally traveling around the world, from the undersea kingdom of Atlantis to the Amazon island of Themyscira. Batman (Ben Affleck) realizes that Superman’s death leaves Earth without a champion to battle intergalactic threats, and he sets out to gather as many heroes as will join him. He gets the brush from half-Atlantean Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and enthusiastic agreement from Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), aka The Flash. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) at first gets rejected by the embittered Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), the half-human, half-cybernetic Cyborg. But when Batman’s instincts prove correct, and the evil Steppenwolf (voiced by Ciarán Hinds) shows up to combine three alien devices called Mother Boxes that will spell the planet’s doom, even the reluctant heroes join up to save the day. Also Read: Zack Snyder Calls Cyborg 'The Heart' of His 'Justice League,' Drops Joker and Deathstroke Hints Whereas “The Avengers” benefited from having solo features to establish its characters in advance, “Justice League” has to introduce us to Barry and Victor, and their increased screen presence is one of the best parts of this new edit. Miller adds much-needed levity — never let anyone tell you that Snyder’s take on superheroes is entirely humor-free — and Fisher finally gets a character and an arc to play, as Victor overcomes his hostility toward his scientist father, Silas (Joe Morton), and finds meaning through heroic purpose and personal relationships with his fellow metahumans. But then there’s the plot-plot-plot, fight-fight-fight rhythms of this new “Justice League,” which offer another reason to break the film into pieces rather than ride out a solid four hours. While there are certainly exciting moments in some of the superhero dynamics, much of the film’s effects-driven atmospherics are murky and vaporous. Also Read: Zack Snyder Wasn't Aware of Joss Whedon's Alleged 'Justice League' Abuse For every moment of grounded human connection — Martha Kent (Diane Lane) comforting and confronting Lois Lane (Amy Adams) in her grief, or Affleck’s Bruce Wayne bantering with Princess Diana or with his butler, Alfred (Jeremy Irons) — there are seemingly endless, excessively stylized sequences involving a thousand Amazons on horseback or hordes of flying alien drones that have no gravity, no sense of the tangible. There are flourishes where a human character will resemble an Alex Ross painting, only to get lost in the overall visual fog. We are meant to root for the superheroes not because they’re particularly engaging, but because we know in advance that we must. Nothing sticks; detachment is the dominant force. Smaller scale, less-populated battle sequences prove more effective, particularly two separate clashes with Steppenwolf (one in an underwater tunnel, the other a climactic showdown in a nuclear reactor), where these lone wolves have to figure out teamwork and cooperation. More often than not, however, the cumulative weight of the film saps it of energy, to say nothing of any fun it might offer. (“Fun” being anathema to certain fans who think superheroism is deadly serious business.) Add to that visual cacophony an insistent score by Junkie XL, which frequently sounds like Metallica’s tour bus running into the London Philharmonic, and the results are undeniably Snyder-ian, from the name in the title on down. And if you didn’t like Bruce Wayne’s prophetic dreams in earlier installments of this saga, too bad — “Zach Snyder’s Justice League” doubles down, dropping all sorts of hints about DC Comics characters and plotlines waiting in the wings for upcoming sequels. If that news delights you, you’re already primed for “Zach Snyder’s Justice League.” If it doesn’t, there are plenty of other ways to spend one-sixth of your day. “Zach Snyder’s Justice League” premieres March 18 on HBO Max. ﻿ Read original story ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Film Review: There’s a Whole Lot More to Love – and Hate At TheWrap

  • Indiana snapshot: Coaching legacy looms large across America

    Tony Hinkle and John Wooden created coaching manuals that were passed down for generations. Bob Knight and Gene Keady added new chapters in the 1970s and 1980s. Today those four names form the Mount Rushmore of basketball innovation in Indiana, where successful coaches have spent more than a century testing novel concepts, breaking barriers and polishing philosophies before introducing them to America.

  • Travis Shaw back with Brewers, competes for spot at 3B

    Travis Shaw’s second stint with the Milwaukee Brewers is off to an encouraging start. The Brewers announced Tuesday they have added Shaw to their 40-man roster, making him one of the leading candidates for playing time at third base. Shaw, who played for Milwaukee from 2017-19 and spent last season with Toronto, signed a minor league deal last month.

  • Boris Johnson accused of 'grasping naivety' over approach to China

    Boris Johnson has been accused of “grasping naivety” over his approach to China in a landmark foreign policy review, as hawkish Tory MPs called for a tougher Government stance. The Prime Minister on Tuesday published his post-Brexit vision for “Global Britain”, setting out a 114-page strategy for defence, security and development policy over the next decade. China was described as a “systemic challenge” and the “biggest state-based threat” to the UK’s economic security, but the review also called for deeper trade links and more cooperation with Beijing on climate change and pandemic preparedness. A series of senior Conservatives lined up in the Commons to voice stern warnings over the tone and substance of the review’s verdicts on China. Sir Julian Lewis, chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee, said the approach suggested “the grasping naivety of the Cameron-Osborne years still lingers on” in some quarters of Government. Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the Commons defence committee, expressed regret that the strategy had not called out China “for the geo-strategic threat that it is”. Jeremy Hunt, former Tory foreign secretary, said he was “worried” about designating China “simply as a systemic challenge given the terrible events in Hong Kong and Xinjiang”, where the Chinese Communist Party has been accused of grave human rights abuses. The document’s approach to China was summarised as “pretty much business as usual” by Sir Iain Duncan Smith, chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac). He told The Telegraph: “What are we going to do about China’s insatiable ambition to become completely dominant?”

  • Indiana fires men's basketball coach Archie Miller after four middling seasons

    Archie Miller, who was fired as Hoosiers men's basketball coach on Monday, finishes his Indiana career with a 67-58 record, 33-44 in Big Ten play.

  • Derek Chauvin’s Lawyer Requests Delay of Trial After Announcement of $27 Million Settlement Awarded to George Floyd's Family

    The murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is gearing up to be quite a protracted one. In other words—the process of winning criminal accountability for the heinous killing of 46-year-old Floyd, whose neck Chauvin knelt on for nearly nine minutes last May, is unlikely to be smooth or simple, but did we expect it to be?

  • Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions

    Global health experts came under increasing pressure on Tuesday to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europe's vaccination rollout. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, 45 million COVID shots have been delivered across the region.

  • Storm that dumped 4 feet of snow in Rockies heads to the Midwest, thunderstorms forecast in South

    The historic snowstorm that blanketed the Rocky Mountains is heading to the Midwest on Monday. Thunderstorms will also be scattered across the South.

  • Desperate for Spring Break, I couldn't resist trying Natural Light's new Pineapple Lemonade beer

    The new flavor comes just in time to spiritually transport us to Spring Break.