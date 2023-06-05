Sexual predator accused of exposing himself to 9-year-old girl, grabbing her in Henry County

Police said they arrested a sexually violent predator who exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl before trying to kidnap her.

Robert Eaton has a history of child molestation that goes back 30 years.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in Henry County Monday, where police used flock cameras to catch the suspect.

Eaton was convicted of child molestation 29 years ago in 1993. He did it again in 1994 and then nine years later in 2003. He was convicted of child molestation and served about 20 years in prison.

Now, he’s accused of trying to harm another child.

Shana Travick said her 9-year-old niece was playing outside in a cul-de-sac on Jodeco Station Terrace when Eaton pulled onto their street. The child said Eaton exposed himself to her and told her to “come get it.” When she tried to run, she said Eaton grabbed her arm.

“The fact that he felt like he could come into this space – in our personal space and violate someone that lives in this neighborhood is just unacceptable,” Travick said. “It was extremely traumatizing. I mean, like my sister-in-law had to get her into some counseling. She was having some issues at school as a result.”

Travick said the incident terrified all the kids who regularly play in the cul-de-sac.

Eaton is considered a sexually violent predator because he’s gotten convicted multiple times.

“I think that unfortunately, knowing that he’s been convicted of doing the same thing before, I’m wondering what was he even doing on the street in the first place,” Travick said. “Usually, those people who do those kinds of crimes, they don’t just stop at one. So at the end of the day we have to protect the community.”

Eaton has now been charged with child molestation, simple battery, false imprisonment and violation of probation.

Police were able to get his license plate from the Flock cameras in the county, track him and arrest him.

Police said there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone who has encountered Eaton to call Henry County Police.