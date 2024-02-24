Sexual predator arrested on child porn charges in Volusia County

A tip about a Facebook account led Volusia County Sheriff's detectives to arrest a sexual predator on child pornography charges, according to a social media post by the sheriff's office.

Brad A. Perry, 35, of DeLand, has been charged with multiple counts of failure to properly register as a sexual predator and 30 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the sheriff's office.

An officer searches Brad Perry Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

The investigation started Wednesday after officers received a tip about an unregistered Facebook account. Florida law requires sexual predators and offenders to register their addresses, social media accounts, phone numbers, vehicles, workplaces and other information.

Investigators learned that Perry had not registered a cellphone, job or vehicle.

"Detectives also determined Perry had given his unregistered cell number to a 17-year-old girl," according to the sheriff's office. "Upon obtaining a search warrant for the phone, detectives discovered several other unreported social media accounts, as well as multiple explicit images depicting children from the ages of infancy to 10 years old."

Officers with the Career Criminal Unit and Child Exploitation Unit led the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Sexual predator in DeLand arrested on child porn charges