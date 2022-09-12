Sexual predator caught talking to children, BSO says. Now, a search for potential victims

A registered sexual predator recently released from prison was seen talking to children near a Broward community center last week — and now detectives are seeking potential victims, according to authorities.

Frederick Thomas Muller, a Wilton Manors resident, has been charged with the sexual offender violations of failure to register as required and failure to renew information on driver’s license within 48 hours, Broward County court records show. The 38-year-old man is being held in county jail as of Monday afternoon.

A witness alerted Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday afternoon of a man that appeared to be talking to children and attempting to lure them to him at Collins Community Center, located at 3800 Northeast Third Avenue in Oakland Park, BSO said Monday in a news release. The children he approached, investigators say, may have recently been dismissed from Oakland Park Elementary School, the agency noted.

Muller was later found and arrested just after 3 p.m. Thursday about a half mile from the community center, court records show. He was convicted in Broward of lewd and lascivious battery on a person aged 12 to 15 and was released from prison on June 27, according to BSO.

Detectives say no victims have come forward yet.

If anyone was victimized by Muller or has information about this incident, they are asked to contact BSO Detective Marlene Schnakenberg at 954-321-4789 or submit a tip anonymously by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or by calling **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.