Sexual predator who drugged and attacked straight men could have many more victims

Luiz Da Silva Neto has been imprisoned for 22 years, but police have warned there could be more victims

A dangerous sexual predator who drugged and assaulted straight men could have many more victims who have not come forward, police have warned, as he was jailed for 22 years for two terrifying attacks.

Luiz Da Silva Neto, 36, was convicted of spiking two men, who woke up naked, miles from home and unaware of what had happened to them.

One of the men - who had only been married for a few weeks - had been having a night out with friends in London when Da Silva Neto drugged him and drove him to Oxfordshire, where he raped him.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the man said: "I went out with my colleagues. The next morning, I woke up miles from home in a strange house with a man I have never met.

"The sense of panic I felt that morning is indescribable and I have never been so terrified in my life.

"Calling my wife crying and screaming down the phone is a memory she can never forget and has left her traumatised."

Luiz Da Silva Neto was described by the judge as a 'sexual predator and a very dangerous man'

The other victim had been working at the Da Silva Neto's cottage in the village of Middle Barton when he was drugged and sexually assaulted.

In his victim impact statement, the man said he had been unable to tell his family or friends about the attack and so was “forced to live with it alone every day”.

He went on: "I’m heterosexual. I’m Catholic. This has had a huge effect on both of those parts of my life. I feel it has already, and it will affect future intimate relationships."

"I can never again be the fun-loving person who loved to go out with friends. I don’t know if I will ever fully trust people again."

Both men were heterosexual and it was thought Da Silva Neto deliberately targeted straight victims because he thought they would be less likely to report attacks.

Jailing him for 22 years at Oxford Crown Court, Judge Michael Gledhill said: “You were quite happy to have sex with as many men as you could get, whether they were willing to have sex with you or not.

“You were more than happy to have sex with men who you know were heterosexual and why you were happy to do that I’m not going to speculate."

'Streets are much safer with him behind bars'

The attacks took place in November and December last year, but Thames Valley Police believe Da Silva Neto may have other victims who have not yet come forward.

Det Insp James Holden-White said: “Da Silva Neto is a sexual predator and a very dangerous man, as such the streets are a much safer place with him behind bars.

“Da Silva Neto used what presents as a well-practiced modus operandi - targeting men, administering a substance to incapacitate and overpower his chosen victim and then engaging in sexual activity with them, knowing they are not in a position to consent.

“Da Silva Neto deliberately targeted heterosexual men whom he believed would be especially unlikely to report the offences to police, but he was wrong.

“The two victims have shown immense bravery throughout and it is because of them that Da Silva Neto has been convicted and jailed.

“We are keeping an open mind as to the possibility that Da Silva Neto has committed other offences."

Police are urging anyone with information about other attacks to come forward and speak to specialist officers.