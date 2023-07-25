Sexual predator posed as taxi driver to assault vulnerable women

Graham Head was jailed for 18 years at Hove Crown Court for attempting to rape and sexually assaulting two women - Sussex police/PA

A sexual predator posed as an Uber driver to pick and assault vulnerable young women in what they thought was a taxi.

Graham Head, 66, was caught after a victim memorised part of his personalised number plate.

The judge praised the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, for her presence of mind and calling police immediately. “Were it not for her, he would not have been apprehended and we would not be where we are today,” Judge Jeremy Gold KC said.

Head kept viagra, rubber gloves, a balaclava and baby oil in his car as he drove through Brighton’s streets hunting for vulnerable, young women. Head told victims he was a taxi and had business cards designed to look like he worked with Uber.

Officers found pepper spray and an extendable baton at his home and detectives believe there are more victims who have not yet come forward.

Prosecutor Ryan Richter said Head was responsible for a series of night-time assaults.

Psychological impact

In a statement, his first victim said the physical impacts of his attack were temporary but “the psychological impacts were not”. The young woman said she was frequently overwhelmed and still struggles to be outside on her own at night.

Head’s second victim was so traumatised she was unable to give a statement, Mr Richter said.

Sentencing him at Hove Crown Court on Jul 24, Judge Jeremy Gold KC described Head as a “sexual predator” who posed a “present and dangerous risk to women”.

Head's silver Mercedes which led police to him when a victim part-memorised the personalised plate - FERRARI PRESS AGENCY

The defendant, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison and another five years on extended licence, had been found guilty of kidnap, attempted rape and assault by penetration at the same court on Jun 2. Head, who still denies the offences, shouted that he was “not guilty of anything” when the verdict was read out.

The court was told that police investigating the attempted rape of a woman in Brighton in August 2022 were alerted to another sex attack in November. A woman in her late teens was dragged into bushes by Head in the early hours of Aug 19.

He attempted to rape her after giving her a lift from Brighton to the park. He fled when her phone rang, the jury was told.

On Nov 18, 2022, a woman in her 20s reported waking up in a vehicle which she believed to be a taxi to find a man sexually assaulting her. She managed to escape after kicking Head in the groin.

Licence plate

She called police at around 3am and was able to remember three digits of the number plate of his silver Mercedes estate.

Defending Head, Francesca Levett said he was a vibrant, lively, family man who had serious long-term health problems. Head has recurrent meningitis and an inoperable brain aneurysm, she said.

Det Con Elliott Lander from the Surrey and Sussex major crime team said: “Graham Head is a predatory offender who gained the trust of these victims by posing as a taxi driver, only to take advantage of vulnerable women in the most abhorrent ways.

“The items found in his car show the callous, premeditated nature of his crimes as he moved through Brighton and Hove looking for potential victims.

“Thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of these two women, we were quickly able to connect Head to both incidents and bring him to justice. I would like to thank them both for their support during this investigation.

“Without them, this dangerous individual could still be at large. Instead, he has been brought to justice and the streets of Brighton and Hove are safer as a result.

“We believe Head may have further victims who have not yet come forward.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Cooper.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.